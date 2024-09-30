AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Think On, Inc. Launches Partner Relationship Management (PRM) Portal to Enhance Cloud Solutions and Drive Partner Revenue

GlobeNewswire September 30, 2024

Partners gain access to a comprehensive suite of tools and support for effortless cloud solution delivery

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Think On, Inc., a leading channel-only Canadian managed service provider with a global footprint, today announced the launch of its latest Partner Portal designed to empower channel partners to easily market, resell, and expand their service offerings with ThinkOn’s cloud solutions. This initiative aims to streamline service delivery, improve operational efficiency, and increase revenue opportunities for partners across various sectors.

With this program, ThinkOn aims to address the increasing demand for secure, scalable, and flexible cloud services. Partners will benefit from access to a comprehensive suite of tools, training resources, and dedicated support to ensure seamless integration and deployment of cloud solutions tailored to meet their clients’ unique needs.

“Our new Partner Portal represents a significant step forward in how we support our partners,” says Greg Chappell, VP of Sales and Partner Success at Think On, Inc. “We are committed to equipping our partners with the tools and resources they need to succeed in an ever-evolving market. By enhancing engagement and access to our cloud solutions, we’re not just facilitating growth; we’re helping our partners deliver unparalleled value to their customers.”

ThinkOn’s commitment to innovation and excellence continues to drive its strategic initiatives, positioning the company as a trusted partner for businesses looking to navigate the complexities of cloud adoption and management.

For more information about ThinkOn’s Partner Portal and how to become a partner, visit our partner page.

About Think On Inc.   

Think On, Inc. is a channel-only cloud service provider with a global data center footprint dedicated to solving complex data problems through a portfolio of creative, turnkey infrastructure and data management solutions. They are fast, flexible, scalable, highly secure, and cost-effective with predictable pricing and no hidden fees. ThinkOn’s channel-only distribution model empowers value-add resellers and managed service providers to service the data needs of businesses in commercial enterprise and public sectors across North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. ThinkOn builds its solutions on industry-leading technology platforms engineered to make your data more resilient, secure, actionable, and searchable.  

For further information (press only) contact: 

Vanessa Grantcharova

Segment Marketing Manager, ThinkOn

1-844-888-4465

vanessa.grantcharova@thinkon.com



Primary Logo

