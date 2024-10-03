LeddarTech Showcases LeddarVision at AutoSens Europe: AI-Driven Innovation Enhanced With TI Processors and Arm Collaboration

QUEBEC CITY, Canada, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech® Holdings Inc. (“LeddarTech”) (Nasdaq: LDTC), an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology, LeddarVision™, for ADAS, AD and parking applications, proudly highlights the critical contributions of Texas Instruments and Arm in enhancing its groundbreaking LeddarVision products.

Customers are invited to experience the future of automotive innovation with LeddarTech’s LeddarNavigator demonstrator at AutoSens Europe (October 8-10, 2024). This state-of-the-art showcase demonstrates the company’s advanced AI-based sensor fusion and perception software, LeddarVision, and underscores the transformative power of industry-leading processor technology. Enabled by Texas Instruments’ TDA4VE-Q1 processor and seamlessly integrating Arm’s automotive processors, this software technology sets a new standard in performance and capability.

Featuring the Contributions of Arm and TI to the LeddarVision Suite of Products:

Arm drives ADAS innovation with advanced compute platforms designed to address the safety and performance needs of automotive use cases. Their crucial role in enhancing LeddarVision’s efficiency is evident. By optimizing critical performance-defining algorithms within the ADAS perception and fusion stack for Arm CPUs, Arm and LeddarTech have successfully minimized computational bottlenecks and enhanced overall system efficiency using the Arm Cortex-A720AE CPU.

Take a closer look at this groundbreaking collaboration. This Case Study provides a detailed account of the two organizations’ journey as they push the boundaries of innovation and pioneer the future of automotive safety.

Texas Instruments’ (TI) highly integrated and cost-efficient TDA4 family processor is used for the LeddarVision Front-Entry solution (LVF-E), which marked the first-to-market comprehensive low-level-fusion based perception solution deployed on a single TDA4VE-Q1 processor. The efficient implementation on the TDA4VE-Q1 processor achieves one of the lowest system costs for L2/L2+ entry-level ADAS without sacrificing system performance. The TDA4VE-Q1, performing low-level sensor fusion processing, provides high-performance computing for both traditional vision and deep learning algorithms and vision pre-processing acceleration to achieve a high level of system integration at low system power and costs. Pin and software-compatible members of the TDA4 product family enable scalability to higher-performance or lower-cost systems for advanced single and multi-modal ADAS sensor fusion applications.

“By leveraging the strengths of Texas Instruments and Arm, we are enhancing the functionality of LeddarVision and contributing to the future of automotive safety and autonomy. Together, we are reshaping industry standards,” stated Heinz Oyrer, Director of Strategic Partnerships at LeddarTech.

Book an appointment with LeddarTech at AutoSens Europe for a live demonstration in the LeddarNavigator and witness the benefits of AI-based low-level fusion LeddarVision products, including the LVS-2+ and LVF-E. These solutions are engineered to meet the stringent 5-star NCAP 2025/GSR 2022 safety standards and are validated through rigorous research and development at our Tel Aviv, Montreal and Quebec City facilities. Key performance indicators are available to customers for review upon request.

Follow the European road trip journey on our “LeddarNavigator Diaries” site.

About LeddarTech

A global software company founded in 2007 and headquartered in Quebec City with additional R&D centers in Montreal and Tel Aviv, Israel, LeddarTech develops and provides comprehensive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software solutions that enable the deployment of ADAS, autonomous driving (AD) and parking applications. LeddarTech’s automotive-grade software applies advanced AI and computer vision algorithms to generate accurate 3D models of the environment to achieve better decision making and safer navigation. This high-performance, scalable, cost-effective technology is available to OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers to efficiently implement automotive and off-road vehicle ADAS solutions.

LeddarTech is responsible for several remote-sensing innovations, with over 160 patent applications (87 granted) that enhance ADAS, AD and parking capabilities. Better awareness around the vehicle is critical in making global mobility safer, more efficient, sustainable and affordable: this is what drives LeddarTech to seek to become the most widely adopted sensor fusion and perception software solution.

LeddarTech might, in the scope of collaborations, partnerships and projects, from time to time, collect with test vehicles personal information, i.e., information that directly or indirectly identifies members of the public. Collected personal information may be processed, used, stored and communicated by LeddarTech within the scope of developing and training our software and products.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.LeddarTech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter (X), Facebook and YouTube.

