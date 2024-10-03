AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Euro Manganese Appoints Ms. Ludivine Wouters as Non-Executive Director

GlobeNewswire October 3, 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQB: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the “Company” or “EMN“) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Ludivine Wouters as a non-executive Director to the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Company, effective October 2, 2024. As previously announced, Ms. Wouters’ official appointment follows her successful acquisition of a Director Identification Number (DIN) from the Australian Business Registry Services.

John Webster, Chair of the Board of Directors of Euro Manganese, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Ms. Wouters to our Board. Her extensive experience in European policy on mining and minerals, particularly in critical raw materials, will be instrumental as the Company strengthens its unique position to support the supply of critical materials essential for energy transition and focuses on delivering sustainable growth for our shareholders.”

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic and exploring an early-stage opportunity to produce battery-grade manganese products in Bécancour, Québec.

The Chvaletice Project is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. It is also the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the ASX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Enquiries

Dr. Matthew James
President & CEO
+44 (0)747 229 6688
mjames@mn25.ca

LodeRock Advisors
Neil Weber
Investor and Media Relations – North America
+1 (647) 222-0574
neil.weber@loderockadvisors.com

Jane Morgan Management
Jane Morgan
Investor and Media Relations – Australia
+61 (0) 405 555 618
jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

Company Address: #709 -700 West Pender St., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 1G8
Website: www.mn25.ca



