AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

CT Semiconductor Inaugurates The ATP Chip Semiconductor Chip Technician Training Center

GlobeNewswire October 3, 2024

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On October 1st, 2024, The ATP Semiconductor Chip Technician Training Center CT Semiconductor (a member of CT Group) was officially inaugurated and commenced operations at the National Innovation Center (NIC) in Hoa Lac High-Tech Park, Hanoi.

The ATP Semiconductor Chip Technician Training Center at NIC is part of CT Semiconductor’s broader activities, which include the establishment of three OSAT plants (two in the South and one in the North), two R&D centers in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, notably, two customer service centers in Silicon Valley and Phoenix, Arizona.

The ATP Semiconductor Chip Technician Training Center CT Semiconductor is based in NIC

Experienced engineers from various countries will provide specialized training for key personnel through a “Train the Trainer” program focused on semiconductor chip assembly, testing, and packaging. These engineers and final-year electronics students will be equipped to master ATP technology. One key feature is that interns will gain hands-on experience with the latest chip inspection machines and become familiar with different types of chips.

This initiative is a practical step toward realizing the plan to develop 10 OSAT plants in Vietnam, in line with Prime Minister’s Decision No. 1018/QD-TTg, which outlines the strategy for developing Vietnam’s semiconductor industry, issued on September 21, 2024.

What sets CT Semiconductor apart is its independent technology approach, with a comprehensive foundation starting from ATP specialist training, which serves OSAT companies, R&D, and production under the 4.0 model. On this occasion, CT Semiconductor also introduced the AMB5600 semiconductor circuit and component testing machine, aimed at supporting research and training at the center. This is the first chip testing machine to be integrated into a training system in Vietnam.

The leader of CT Semiconductor stated: “Only by mastering technology and attracting global talent can Vietnamese semiconductor industry develop sustainably and avoid the pitfalls of merely following trends and seeking FDI for reporting purposes. Twenty years ago, top global chip companies received numerous incentives to come to Vietnam, but this day, the Vietnamese chip industry has not made significant progress, while other ASEAN countries have advanced considerably. We hope for fair support from the ministries and local authorities.”

The aspiration to develop Vietnam’s semiconductor industry is admirable but still faces many challenges, requiring collective efforts toward a sustainable technological future for the country.

  • Training Center: 3rd Floor, Vietnam National Innovation Center, Hoa Lac High-Tech Park, Hanoi, Vietnam
    Email: info@ctsemiconductor.com

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6cd87ff0-3fc3-4345-ba70-8503be6894f5



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.