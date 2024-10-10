East Asia Super League Names Tradable Bits Official Fan Engagement Partner

Organizations Set To Revolutionize the EASL Fan Experience

HONG KONG, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — East Asia Super League (EASL), East Asia’s premier basketball league and entertainment experience, today announced that global leader in fan tech Tradable Bits will be the league’s official fan engagement partner. As part of the long-term and exclusive agreement, Tradable Bits will expand the league’s growing base of new fans while deepening engagement with existing fans. Together, the organizations will revolutionize sports fan engagement as they bring fans and brands closer than ever to the excitement on and off the court as teams compete for one of the richest purses in global basketball.

Tradable Bits and EASL will deliver the ultimate journey to fans with in-the-moment personalization; seamless interactions that span digital, broadcast, and in-person; and, reward-driven engagements. Powering efforts will be Tradable Bits’ cloud-based FanCRM and CDP. The resulting supercharged marketing efforts will ignite greater passion among fans while unlocking opportunities for brand sponsors.

“We’re excited to welcome Tradable Bits as our official fan engagement partner and collaborate with a company that shares our commitment to entertain our audience across Asia,” said EASL Chief Executive Officer Henry Kerins. “Working with Tradable Bits provides the ability for EASL to engage directly with our fans across digital and live events through fun and innovative campaigns.”

“Basketball has never been more popular both at global and local levels. EASL’s goal is to engage and unite fans from across Asia around what wants to become the top continental basketball competition. We look forward to collaborating with EASL to grow the league’s fandom through strategic, data-based engagement campaigns that incentivize fans for their love of the sport,” said Maurizio Barbieri, Tradable Bits Vice President of Business Development for Asia.

The 10 teams comprising EASL are champions and runner-ups from Asia’s top domestic leagues in Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong SAR, and Macau SAR. The EASL 2024-25 season begins October 2 in a double header where San Miguel Beermen & Meralco Bolts will face Suwon KT Sonicboom and Macau Black Bears during the tipoff at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. In March, the winner of the Final Four Championship will be rewarded a $1 million USD cash prize.

About EASL

East Asia Super League (EASL) is Asia’s premier basketball league and entertainment platform, bringing together top men’s club teams together for the first time ever to compete in a home-and-away regional championship integrated into the schedules of their domestic seasons, elevating the sport in the region.

About Tradable Bits

Tradable Bits is a leading provider of cutting-edge fan engagement, data analytics, and marketing solutions to the global sports, music, and entertainment industries. Tradable Bits’ proprietary fan engagement platform and CRM leverages zero-party data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning so promoters, sports leagues and teams, and live event organizations can market more effectively, generate revenue, and foster brand loyalty. Tradable Bits’ technology is built exclusively in-house by award-winning engineers and mathematicians working alongside veteran sports and entertainment executives to meet the unique needs of live audience organizations. More than 100 leading organizations rely on Tradable Bits including sports partners in the AFL, NBA, NFL, NRL, NHL, MLB and MLS, and entertainment partners AEG Presents’ GoldenVoice, BMG, Live Nation Canada, Front Gate Tickets, Country Music Association, Danny Wimmer Presents, Life is Beautiful, and Outside Lands. Tradable Bits is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and has offices in North America, Australia, and Europe. More information is available at www.tradablebits.com .

Contact:

Julie Mathis, julie@thecrooksgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce126e04-d557-4f61-a712-0a623d72d308





