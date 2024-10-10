AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
FreedomPay and Stripe announce partnership to make it easier for enterprises to unify commerce

GlobeNewswire October 10, 2024

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FreedomPay, an innovative leader in Next Level Commerce™ technologies, and Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses, today announced a partnership that makes it possible for virtually any enterprise to use Stripe for online and in-person payments alongside their existing commerce tools.

FreedomPay aggregates hundreds of different point of sale (POS) systems and dozens of payment devices and commerce integrations onto a single platform. Stripe helps businesses process payments online and in person; offers advanced fraud protection powered by machine learning; optimizes authorization requests for issuers to boost revenue; and maintains industry-leading reliability. Stripe powers millions of the world’s leading businesses, including Amazon, BMW, H&M, and Unilever.

Together, FreedomPay and Stripe will provide enterprises with flexibility and modularity—the ability to add Stripe to an existing set of commerce tools—without requiring significant development resources.

“For the first time, businesses can use Stripe’s ultra-reliable and industry-leading payments processing alongside hundreds of POS systems and with third party card readers,” said John Affaki, Business Lead, Payments Acceptance at Stripe. “We’re thrilled to partner with FreedomPay to help enterprises modernize.”

With this partnership, enterprises—including hotels, retailers, and food & beverage providers—can now take advantage of Stripe’s platform, including those that already use FreedomPay. In one place, they’ll be able to manage payments, loyalty programs, customer analytics, and more.

“Many of the largest businesses in the world already use FreedomPay and they’ve been telling us they’d love to see Stripe join our growing ecosystem of connectivity,” said Chris Kronenthal, President of FreedomPay. “We’re excited that our merchants can now modernize their systems and grow their revenue with Stripe.”

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay’s Next Level Commerce™ platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge and enables merchants to unleash the power of pay. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services, FreedomPay’s technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce.

The company maintains a world-class security environment and was first to earn the coveted validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE/EMV) standard in North America. FreedomPay’s robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next Level experience on a global scale. www.freedompay.com

Contact Information

Jennifer Tayebi Burson for FreedomPay
Jennifer.Tayebi@hillandknowlton.com



