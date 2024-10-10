AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Concerned Shareholders Take Action Against Oppressive Conduct by Besra Gold Inc. and Quantum Metal Recovery Inc.

GlobeNewswire October 10, 2024

MELBOURNE, Australia and TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

On September 27, 2024, the board of directors (the Board) of Besra Gold Inc. (Besra) announced, after an unexplained delay, the commencement on September 19, 2024 of legal proceedings by the undersigned shareholders (the Plaintiffs) against Besra, its Board, Quantum Metal Recovery Inc. and certain other parties (the Defendants). In the interest of transparency, the Plaintiffs wish to bring to your attention the full details of our claims against the Defendants, which are set forth in our Statement of Claim, which you can read at https://rickettsharris.com/wp-content/uploads/BesraLitigation.pdf.

Yours truly,

Peregrine Cust
PRANA GP LIMITED
TALISMAN 37 LIMITED		   Bernd Högel
CONCEPT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD.
     

For more information on this news release, please contact:
Peregrine Cust at custperegrine@gmail.com  
Bernd Högel at bernie.hogel@manx.net

Shareholders can privately contact Besra and request that their feedback be shared with the full Board by contacting hq@besra.com

No Solicitation

Besra has announced its intention to hold an annual general meeting of shareholders on December 20, 2024 (the Meeting), however, this news release is for informational purposes only and is not a solicitation of proxies. Notwithstanding their joint claims in the legal proceedings, the Plaintiffs are acting individually and have no agreement or understanding with respect to the Meeting.

If any of the Plaintiffs determine to solicit proxies for the Meeting or of any other meeting of shareholders, any such solicitation will be undertaken by way of a dissident information circular or as otherwise permitted by applicable laws.

