Cloudera Expands Industry-Leading Enterprise AI Ecosystem with New Partners

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cloudera , a hybrid platform for data, analytics, and AI, today announced the expansion of its Enterprise AI Ecosystem during its annual data and AI conference, EVOLVE24 New York. This initiative brings together a diverse group of industry-leading AI providers to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end AI solutions for customers that help to maximize the value of AI.

Large enterprises have special requirements for running AI applications at scale, including:

Demonstrating business value that justifies the total cost of ownership within a reasonable timeframe.

Adhering to strict security and privacy standards to protect sensitive data and maintain compliance.

Maintaining the flexibility to deploy a diverse range of models from a broad selection of vendors in the optimal environment for each use case – where the supporting data often resides.

At last year’s EVOLVE conference, Cloudera launched the Enterprise AI Ecosystem, with these founding members:

NVIDIA who provides full-stack accelerated computing for the development and deployment of AI workloads both in private and public clouds. Cloudera’s recent announcement highlighted the expansion of its Cloudera’s AI Inference Service through the integration of NVIDIA NIM , part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, a set of easy-to-use microservices designed for secure, reliable deployment of high-performance AI model inferencing across clouds, data centers and workstations.

with Amazon Bedrock, which allows customers to build and scale generative AI applications with a single API. Pinecone for its leading vector database, which underpins the most common technical AI use cases: Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and semantic search.

Over the last year, the Enterprise AI Ecosystem has generated significant inbound interest and a steady flow of requests for Cloudera to build on its existing AI partners and establish new ones. Now Cloudera is proud to introduce its newest set of AI Ecosystem partners at EVOLVE24 New York. They are:

Google Cloud: Google Cloud’s Vertex AI Model Garden provides a centralized hub for discovering, customizing, and deploying a diverse range of models. This includes a selection of over 150 first-party, open, and third-party foundation models, including Google’s Gemini, Chirp, Imagen, and more. Google Cloud’s infrastructure also supports Cloudera’s DataHub platform, which serves as the data foundation for building AI applications. Additionally, for the first ecosystem collaboration, Cloudera released an Accelerator for Machine Learning Project (AMP) entitled “ Summarization with Gemini from Vertex AI ” to help customers quickly deploy a summarization use case that takes advantage of the cost effectiveness and performance of Gemini Pro Models accessed from the Vertex AI Model Garden via API.

Anthropic: Anthropic’s Claude large language models (LLMs) are ideal for code generation, vision analysis, data insight and text generation use cases. Anthropic’s family of Claude models will allow Cloudera users to balance performance and cost, while their commitment to AI safety research helps to ensure reliable, unbiased, and non-harmful outputs. Cloudera is releasing an AMP entitled “ Image Analysis with Anthropic’s Claude LLM” that will significantly reduce the time to develop a production image analysis application. Cloudera is also making Claude its default foundational model for its Cloudera AI Coding Co-pilot.

Snowflake: Cloudera and Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, are building on their strategic collaboration, also announced at EVOLVE24, with Snowflake’s Arctic Embed models, which excel at SQL generation and offer strong cost-performance ratios. Snowflake’s Iceberg-enabled platform provides interoperability with Cloudera, facilitating the sharing of data to feed AI use cases. Cloudera is actively working on product integrations with Snowflake, which can be read about here .

“We pioneered the Enterprise AI Ecosystem to cater to the complex and continually evolving enterprise-grade security, privacy, authorization, and LLM demands of major organizations; this involves a complete suite of solutions across accelerated compute, semantic querying, vector embeddings, multi-modal agents, RAG applications, fine-tuning, and frontier models,” stated Abhas Ricky, Chief Strategy Officer at Cloudera. “AI researchers and practitioners have since deployed 400+ cutting-edge AI accelerators (AMPs) and numerous agentic applications supporting high-value use cases such as voice of customer analysis, invoice reconciliation, and underwriting automation. Together we are delivering a fully integrated Enterprise AI platform, built on leading models and knowledge bases, to further production-ready high fidelity solutions delivered with experts by your side.”

“OCBC has delivered dozens of Gen AI applications into production leveraging Cloudera AI and technologies from The Enterprise AI Ecosystem members,” said Adrien Chenailler, Head of Data Science and AI at OCBC Bank. “Our call center transcription application transcribes thousands of hours of calls daily and has led to a significant reduction in average call handling time. We have reduced the investment in research time of our Relationship Managers with GenAI. We’re delighted that Cloudera continues to expand their Enterprise AI Ecosystem because it delivers proven solution architectures that get us from prototype to production faster.”

“Our partnership with Cloudera helps organizations extract hidden value in their enterprise data, including complex sources like images,” said Kate Jensen, Head of Growth and Revenue at Anthropic. “The new Image Analysis capability turns visual data from images, charts or graphics into actionable insights, while Claude as the default model for Cloudera AI Coding Assistant, and potential other use cases such as Text to SQL and NLP Co-pilots provides customers with a powerful AI assistant that boosts productivity and uncovers new opportunities in their data. Together, we’re transforming raw data into actionable intelligence, empowering businesses to make smarter decisions faster.”

“We are thrilled to work with Cloudera to integrate Snowflake’s Arctic Embed models into Cloudera AI Inference powered by NVIDIA’s NIM,” said Baris Gultekin, Head of AI, Snowflake. “This collaboration will empower our joint customers to unlock the full potential of generative AI at scale, driving faster insights, enhanced decision-making, and transformative business outcomes. Together, Snowflake and Cloudera are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with modern data platforms, providing businesses with the agility and intelligence they need to stay ahead in an increasingly AI-driven world.”

Cloudera’s existing group of Enterprise AI Ecosystem partners, including NVIDIA and AWS, will also be in the spotlight at EVOLVE24 New York, happening today, October 10.

Click here to learn more about how Cloudera and its partner ecosystem are making it easier, more economical, and safer for enterprises to maximize the value they get from AI.

About Cloudera

Cloudera is a hybrid platform for data, analytics, and AI. With 100x more data under management than other cloud-only vendors, Cloudera empowers global enterprises to transform data of all types, on any public or private cloud, into valuable, trusted insights. Our open data lakehouse delivers scalable and secure data management with portable cloud-native analytics, enabling customers to bring GenAI models to their data while maintaining privacy and ensuring responsible, reliable AI deployments. The world’s largest brands in financial services, insurance, media, manufacturing, and government rely on Cloudera to use their data to solve what was impossible—today and in the future.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X . Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

