Japanese travel agency TokudAw launches a new family-focused collaboration with The Tokyo Chapter to enable seamless and stress-free private tours for vacationing families

TOKYO, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TokudAw’s latest collaboration is focused on family groups vacationing in Japan, and making their experience as safe, reliable and enjoyable as possible.

Travelling in Japan with young children and babies, or elderly relatives, can make getting from place to place more complicated than travellers might expect. Figuring out train routes and tickets for non-Japanese speakers can be challenging, and child safety measures taken by taxi drivers are often inconsistent. The additional planning and uncertainty can be stressful, and may limit what families feel they can do in Japan.

TokudAw aims to eliminate these issues by providing legally registered private cars and licensed drivers experienced in working with family groups, to deliver a premium quality service that is sensitive to the needs of families, and ensures their time in Japan is just as they’d like it.

The Tokyo Chapter provides information and resources for family groups travelling in Japan, and has selected TokudAw as its recommended tour company, thanks to TokudAw’s rigorous emphasis on safety and customer satisfaction. TokudAw’s extensive experience in creating bespoke private tours throughout Japan and catering to family groups of all ages means they are fully-equipped to offer everything families might need across safety provisions for children and accessibility assistance for elderly family members.

TokudAw provides age-appropriate child safety seats in its vehicles, and can also provide Whill powerchair rental to assist any family members with disabilities or additional accessibility needs, making sure that nobody in the family feels left behind, or unsafe.

Travelling by private car in Japan offers further benefits to families in the form of personalised recommendations for child-friendly locations, restaurants, and attractions, and the ability to easily reach these locations without the need to take an assortment of trains, buses and taxes. TokudAw helps to make life for vacationing families simpler and more relaxing, allowing them to spend quality time together without complications.

“We’re very excited and honoured to be able to work with The Tokyo Chapter. They are an indispensable source of information for visitors to Japan with young children and babies, and make visitors’ lives that much easier.

This collaboration means we can serve more visitors to Japan, and we look forward to working closely with the Tokyo Chapter to identify and understand new trends in Japanese tourism for families with young children kids so that we can continue to improve our service.” – Wanping Aw, Managing Director, TokudAw.

“I am so excited that I’m now able to recommend and team up with TokudAw, a company who are really listening to what young families and multi-generational families want when they travel. I have been looking at many different companies who offer transfers and private driver-style services and am delighted to have finally found TokudAw – a company that reflects the values of my blog and my readers. TokudAw are offering a family-friendly service that provides all group members with peace of mind, not only when it comes to safety, but also when it comes to taking the mental load out of travel logistics for the parent in charge of all of that Japan holiday planning. Japan family vacations just got that much easier!” – Jo MacGregor, The Tokyo Chapter.

TokudAw is a comprehensive destination management and consulting business that facilitates travel, event planning, and market entry in Japan for overseas corporations; consulting for students wishing to study in Japan; and premium bespoke tours for private leisure travel. In regions starting or ending in Tokyo, TokudAw tours are entirely resourced using our own fleet of Hiace 14 seater vans under Japan Private Drivers.

Our mission is to facilitate mutual understanding between non-Japanese and Japanese individuals and corporations, to foster harmonious relationships that transcend cultural differences, and contribute to a collaborative and inclusive global environment.

The Tokyo Chapter

The Tokyo Chapter is a travel information resource written and curated by Japan resident and parent Jo MacGregor. It provides invaluable suggestions, recommendations and insights into life and travel in Japan for families with young children.

