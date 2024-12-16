AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australian Venture Builder Hampton Capital Wins Coveted UNSW Innovation Funding

GlobeNewswire December 16, 2024

SYDNEY, Australia, Dec. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hampton Capital Asset Management is proud to announce its appointment and selection for the UNSW TRaCE (Translational Research and Commercialisation Experience) Venture Funding Programme, a pioneering initiative designed to accelerate high-potential startups from research labs to market.

The $280 million TRaCE programme, established by the University of New South Wales in collaboration with the Commonwealth Government, industry partners, and the University of Newcastle, is the first of its kind in Australia. Inspired by successful frameworks from Israel and Singapore, TRaCE identifies and supports startups expected to make significant contributions to their industries. By combining early-stage funding with a network of industry leaders, the programme enables venture capital limited partnerships (VCLP) like Hampton Capital to commercialise innovative ideas into successful ventures while reducing risks at critical stages.

Hampton Capital’s Commitment to Innovation and Shared Vision

Hampton Capital, a leading venture builder, and Hampton Accelerate, its accelerator arm, use cutting-edge technologies and sustainable investment strategies to deliver exceptional outcomes for their clients. Hampton Capital’s selection into the TRaCE programme reflects their dedication to driving impactful solutions and aligns with TRaCE’s mission of tackling the “Valleys of Death”—the critical barriers startups face on their path to commercial viability.

The “Valleys of Death” describe the challenges of high development costs and unproven market traction that often deter private investment at crucial growth stages. By using the resources and funding provided by TRaCE, Hampton Capital aims to empower startups to bridge these gaps and scale effectively.

“We are honoured to join the UNSW TRaCE programme,” said John Priest, Founder and CEO of Hampton Capital. “This opportunity allows us to refine our innovative financial solutions while extending our reach into world-class research, with a strong focus on sustainability and technological advancement.”

Innovative Partnerships Driving Success

The TRaCE programme represents a bold new approach to commercialising university research. By integrating TRaCE’s deep R&D capabilities with Investible’s $32.7 million Climate Tech Fund and its expertise in scaling early-stage startups, the programme addresses critical funding gaps that often hinder climate-tech ventures.

Through this partnership, startups can access a co-investment framework designed to de-risk ventures and support their transition from lab-based innovation to local manufacturing and global deployment. The collaboration ensures that innovative technologies have the resources and guidance needed to achieve commercial success.

Sustainable Innovation for the Future

Hampton Capital’s inclusion in the TRaCE programme highlights its leadership in reshaping the financial sector through sustainable investment practices. The programme’s innovative funding mechanisms, including its buy-back system, enable TRaCE to recycle funds and reinvest in future startups, creating a sustainable pipeline of support.

Over the coming months, Hampton Capital will collaborate closely with the TRaCE programme team to enhance its market presence, maximise its impact, and solidify its position as a trailblazer in the commercialisation of groundbreaking research.

Contact Information:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9983586e-dd5f-4b0c-803d-ff546a6f47a6

Latest News

