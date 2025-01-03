Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group promotes Jeff Mumford to Executive Vice President of Operations and Manufacturing

TEMECULA, Calif., Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group, part of Nikkiso Co. Ltd.’s Industrial Business segment, has appointed Jeff Mumford be its new Executive Vice President of Operations and Manufacturing, effective January 2, 2025. In this role, his responsibilities will include the oversight of global operations and manufacturing as well as management of corporate departments including IT, Facilities, Safety Health Environmental and Quality (SHEQ), and Project Management.

Mumford joined Nikkiso in 2016 as a project manager and has since been promoted several times into leadership roles including Procurement Director, Project Management Director and General Manager at the Group’s Las Vegas operations. During his tenure at Nikkiso Jeff has created efficiencies while continuing to grow the business.

Mumford has a bachelor’s degree in Literature and Linguistics from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and is certified Project Management Professional (PMP).

“Jeff is a proven leader with an admirable dedication to continuous improvement. He is recognized for his ability to drive transformational change while maintaining focus on growing the business.”

Adrian Ridge

President and CEO, Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group

About Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group

Nikkiso’s Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group is a leading provider of cryogenic equipment and solutions around the world. It facilitates the cryogenic and liquid side value chains of hydrogen, ammonia, CO2, LNG, and other industrial gases for the energy, transportation, marine, aerospace, and industrial gas markets while remaining independent of the molecule. The Group is headed by Cryogenic Industries, Inc. in Southern California, U.S. — a wholly owned subsidiary of Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (TSE: 6376).

