AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

GUESS Debuts First Ever GUESS BEACH CLUB Takeover of La Luna Beach Club in Queensland

GlobeNewswire January 7, 2025

Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

QUEENSLAND, Australia, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GUESS, the iconic American fashion and lifestyle brand renowned for its fashion forward apparel, handbags, footwear and accessories is proud to announce the latest destination of the global GUESS BEACH CLUB and the very first GUESS BEACH CLUB in Australia in partnership with the La Luna Beach Club, Main Beach in Queensland: Australia’s first floating beach club.

From 23rd-31st January, GUESS will stage a complete takeover of the La Luna Beach Club with custom GUESS BEACH CLUB branded items including beach towels, sun lounges, cushions, umbrellas and bar accessories in shades of burnt orange and sunset yellow colour palette allowing guests to fully immerse in the GUESS BEACH CLUB experience.

To celebrate the launch of the GUESS BEACH CLUB, GUESS will be hosting a cocktail soiree where notable VIP’s and guests can enjoy specialty cocktails and canapés with musical entertainment provided by DJ Noah Devaga while gazing at the sunset, perfectly sets the stage for the summer season ahead.

Media contact:
guess@glowbored.com
+617 3556 7756
+612 9059 2502

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1234d98a-94a9-4cd5-98a5-b9caef825e86

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.