Wisson Robotics’ Versatile Applications of General-Purpose Soft Robotics Shine at CES 2025

GlobeNewswire January 9, 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wisson Robotics’ booth at CES 2025 became a focal point with live demos of cutting-edge soft robotics and applications built on Pliabot® technology. Featuring Pliabot® muscles, joints, and arms, these demos and robots showcased core technical capabilities and unique advantages, drawing significant attention from attendees.

These innovations leverage the company’s proprietary Pliabot® technology, which “Emulate Human Muscles, Transcend Human Capabilities“. With soft bionic muscles and neuronic intelligence, this technology replicates human muscle characteristics to offer five core advantages, addressing two major challenges to large-scale robotic adoption: adaptability and cost.

  • High Load-to-Weight Ratio: Achieves a 2000:1 load-to-weight ratio, outperforming rigid-joint systems and other conventional solutions.
  • High Environmental Resistance: Features durable materials and pressurized sealed chambers that are waterproof, dustproof, corrosion-resistant, and capable of withstanding extreme weather and electromagnetic radiation.
  • Superior Task Adaptability: Flexible structures enable precise posture control and adaptive adjustments during contact, maintaining operational stability.
  • Enhanced Interaction Safety: Pliabot muscles and joints allow passive deformation, paired with soft materials for impact absorption, ensuring safe interaction.
  • Cost Advantage: Employs polymer-based soft materials and 3D printing techniques, eliminating the need for expensive sensors and reducing production investment significantly.

Wisson Robotics has developed a range of Pliabot-powered products tailored for diverse applications especially for aerial precision operations and automatic EV charging. The Orion AP3-P3 Pliabot® Aerial Tethered Cleaning System, for example, uses a Pliabot gimbal to achieve adaptive balancing and soft collision buffering, ensuring unparalleled operational safety. It is ideal for high-altitude cleaning scenarios.

The Orion AP30-N1 Pliabot® Aerial Manipulator enhances traditional drone capabilities with its lightweight, Pliabot robotic arm, enabling precise aerial tasks like grasping, placing, and sampling. This innovation significantly reduces the risk and difficulty of complex tasks in challenging environments.

Additionally, the Pliabot® Automatic Charging Robot offers revolutionary cost and performance advantages, making it ideal for large-scale commercial deployment. It provides a powerful boost to the smart driving experience and the rapid development of the electric vehicle industry.

These groundbreaking innovations highlight Wisson Robotics’ vision of empowering industries and everyday life through cutting-edge soft robotics, offering safer, smarter, and more efficient solutions.

Source: Wisson International Limited

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a751c26b-dbd3-4783-bd09-3e3fdcdc8ab1



Contacts: Zoey Lee

Email: liziyi@wissonrobotics.com

Phone: +86 17322584646

