AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Delinea Hires CyberArk Veteran Chris Kelly as President, GTM to Continue Disrupting the Identity Market

GlobeNewswire January 14, 2025

Strategic Leadership Appointment Fuels Next Phase of Growth and Execution Following an Impressive 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Delinea, a pioneering provider of solutions for securing identities through centralized authorization, today announced the leadership appointment of Chris Kelly as President, Go-To-Market. With 20+ years of experience driving revenue growth and client experience, Kelly will oversee Delinea’s global sales, channel, solution engineering, and customer success teams as the company positions for accelerated growth.

“Chris’ appointment comes on the heels of a remarkable year for Delinea,” said Art Gilliland, CEO of Delinea. “His extensive global leadership and operational expertise make him the perfect choice to drive Delinea’s next chapter of growth. Chris’ ability to align innovative strategies with customer needs will strengthen our market position and fuel our commitment to serving customers with best-in-class identity security solutions.”

Kelly brings an exceptional track record in the cybersecurity industry, including his tenure as Chief Revenue Officer at CyberArk, where he played a pivotal role in driving revenue growth and market expansion. He has also held senior leadership roles at Adobe and Cisco, showcasing his ability to deliver transformative results for global enterprises.

“I am thrilled to join Delinea at this pivotal moment in the company’s journey,” said Kelly. “Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the way organizations approach identity security, risk management, and resilience. With strong investment partners, a talented team, and market-leading technology, Delinea is uniquely positioned to drive innovation and disrupt the market. I am excited to contribute to this mission.”

In 2024, Delinea achieved significant milestones, including:

  • Introducing Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) to the Delinea Platform
  • Completing two strategic acquisitions—Authomize and Fastpath—empowering customers to enhance their security posture, boost productivity, and operate confidently on the most secure and resilient SaaS platform available
  • Surpassing a key annual recurring revenue (ARR) milestone of $350 million as of Q2 2024.
  • Enabling our customer base of over 8,500 organizations worldwide.
  • Earning the leadership position in all 5 leading analyst reports for Privileged Access Management (PAM)

To learn more about how Delinea secures identities at every interaction, visit: https://delinea.com/why-choose-delinea

About Delinea
Delinea is a pioneer in securing identities through centralized authorization, making organizations more secure by seamlessly governing their interactions across the modern enterprise. Delinea allows organizations to apply context and intelligence throughout the identity lifecycle across cloud and traditional infrastructure, data, and SaaS applications to eliminate identity-related threats. With intelligent authorization, Delinea provides the only platform that enables you to discover all identities, assign appropriate access levels, detect irregularities, and immediately respond to identity threats in real-time. Delinea accelerates your teams’ adoption by deploying in weeks, not months, and makes them more productive by requiring 90% fewer resources to manage than the nearest competitor. With a guaranteed 99.99% uptime, the Delinea Platform is the most reliable identity security solution available. Learn more about Delinea on delinea.com, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Media Contact
Justin Ordman
Corporate Communications Director
justin.ordman@delinea.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6b614b6-29fc-4a11-b576-d4d000e06eea



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.