KFSHRC Modernizes Biobank Center… Ushering an Era of Personalized Medicine

GlobeNewswire January 14, 2025

biobank

RIYADH, Saudia Arabia, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Center (KFSHRC) has announced the modernization of its Biobank Center, marking a significant milestone in healthcare and medical research within the Kingdom. This modernization aligns with the healthcare goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which emphasize prevention, public health, innovation, and the long-term sustainability of medical research. The Biobank Center aims to accelerate advancements in personalized medicine, improve patient outcomes, and foster novel research and academic excellence.

Dr. Björn Zoëga, Deputy CEO of KFSHRC, stated: “The modernization of the KFSHRC Biobank reflects our commitment to medical innovation and research excellence. By integrating advanced technologies, we aim to position Saudi Arabia as a global leader in personalized medicine and novel healthcare solutions.”

Dr. Amal Qattan, a KFSHRC molecular oncology scientist, highlights that the Biobank stands out in the Kingdom for its advanced specifications and capabilities. This modernization underscores KFSHRC’s dedication to tackling the complexities of modern diseases while promoting innovation in personalized, preventive, predictive, and participatory care.

The Biobank Center is designed to store 10 million high-quality biospecimens, which include liquid biopsies, fresh tissue, and blood derivatives. These samples are managed through a robust and integrated system that safeguards patient information and disease data within secure electronic systems. The infrastructure supports clinical research and advancements in personalized medicine, enabling more patients to benefit from targeted therapies.

The modernized Biobank Center will also enhance healthcare quality and monitor future occurrences of complex diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular conditions, neurological disorders, ageing-related issues, diabetes, and rare diseases. The Biobank protects patient rights and privacy by adhering to rigorous governance structures while considering stakeholder interests.

KFSHRC has achieved remarkable recognition by being ranked 20th globally on the list of the world’s top 250 academic medical centres for the second consecutive year. Newsweek magazine recognized KFSHRC among the world’s best 250 hospitals and included it in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025.

For more information, please visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da7d546f-6db7-424d-b01d-4b79d8026e6a



AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

