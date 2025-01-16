KFSHRC Launches Precision Medicine Services in Family Medicine Clinics to Enhance Access to the Latest Genetic Tests

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has launched precision medicine services within its Family Medicine Clinics, aiming to advance preventive medicine and provide personalized healthcare based on each patient’s genetic code and lifestyle. This service enables the development of precise treatment plans that contribute to improved health outcomes for individuals and families. It represents a pioneering step that ensures access to the latest genetic tests for all patients without requiring repeated visits to specialized clinics while offering sustainable and integrated healthcare solutions aligned with the nature of primary care.

The launch of this service marks a significant shift in patient and family care, transitioning from a generalized approach to diagnosis and treatment to a more specific and precise method. This approach is built on analysing genetic codes and linking the results to lifestyle, medical history, and the genetic data of other family members. This enables the development of preventive and therapeutic plans tailored to each patient’s unique needs, in addition to facilitating early disease detection rather than focusing solely on treating complex cases that specialized precision medicine services traditionally address.

The introduction of precision medicine services included several scientific workshops aimed at educating medical staff about the importance of precision medicine and its practical applications in primary healthcare. These workshops focused on integrating genetic technologies with daily medical practices to enhance diagnostic accuracy and tailor treatments to meet individual patient needs.

This initiative is part of KFSHRC’s efforts to foster innovation in healthcare, ensuring a reduction in the prevalence of genetic disorders and improving quality of life. It also reinforces the hospital’s global leadership in adopting personalized and genetic medicine technologies.

