“Cabbage-walking vegans” story wanders away from its artistic origins

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.

FactCheck Social Media

“Cabbage-walking vegans” story wanders away from its artistic origins

By AAP FactCheck

March 5, 2020

2020-03-05 11:42:57

The Statement

An article being shared on Australian and overseas social media groups claims “vegans” are walking cabbages instead of dogs in a purported trend among young people that helps to cure depression.

Young people walking and dragging cabbages on leashes.
 A Facebook post purports to show “vegans” walking cabbages in an effort to cure depression. 

The article, from the website National File was shared on a Facebook group called Fraser Anning Support Group on February 18, 2020, with the poster commenting “No words”. That poster had shared the post from a group called “Exposing the modern day left”.

Fraser Anning is a former federal senator for Queensland.

The February 6, 2020 article says a “new trend has emerged where young vegan adults, instead of walking a pet such as a cat or a dog, take cabbages for walks on a leash”.

The National File article quotes a psychiatrist named Wen Chao stating: “The idea is simple – you feel as lonely and as simple as a cabbage, so you begin to act like one and befriend one.”

An unnamed “vegan student” is quoted as saying: “It’s a way by which depression and loneliness can be escaped; I feel free, I feel unchained-going for a walk with (the cabbage) makes me feel fully recharged.” The report includes a photo of a group of young people dragging cabbages with leashes.

National File describes itself as “a bold new media project” focused on news topics “pertaining to the New Right”.

The National File report has been posted more than 40 times on Facebook, including posts by Australian groups here and by Facebook groups overseas here and here. In total the report has received more than 43,000 interactions, been shared more than 3,900 times and received more than 14,000 comments.

The Analysis

Stories about teens walking cabbages as a cure for loneliness started to appear in May 2014 with The Daily Star, Metro UK and the Huffington Post all reporting on the ‘craze’.

The original report was published on May 2, 2014, by the Austrian Times, a now-shuttered news outlet that was part of Central European News (CEN) a news agency run by English-born journalist Michael Leidig.

The 2014 Austrian Times story, titled “China’s Cabbage Patch Kids”, contains many of the same quotes from psychiatrist Wen Chao and student Lui Ja Chen as the 2020 National File story.

However the Austrian Times article does not mention vegans or quote a “vegan student” as the National File article does.

A story titled “Teens Are So Lonely, They’re Taking Cabbages On Leashes For Walks” appeared in the Huffington post in 2014. The piece attributed a quote and linked to the Austrian Times story. The American news website and blog later updated and corrected the piece after it was debunked by Chinese media outfit thatsmags.com and gaming website Kotaku. “The teens pictured walking cabbages on leashes were taking part in a performance art piece,” reads the correction.

Beijing-based artist Han Bing told the Wall Street Journal in 2014 that people were walking cabbages at a music festival as part of a performance art piece he had devised.

In a 2014 interview with The New York Times, Mr Han said he has been walking cabbages as an artistic statement since 2000. “At the beginning they treated me like a psychopath. Now young people are more open and accept it, they even choose to walk cabbages,” he said.

In 2015 Buzzfeed published a report on an investigation into the veracity of some stories published by Central European News. The story titled “The King of Bull Sh*t News” said evidence suggested “an alarming proportion” of CEN’s “weird news” stories were “based on exaggeration, embellishment, and outright fabrication”. The Austrian Times cabbage-walking story was among the examples cited.

In 2016 Michael Leidig and CEN launched a $US11 million libel lawsuit against BuzzFeed in response to the story. The case was rejected in March, 2019 and an appeal was thrown out in December 2019, with the US Court of Appeals ruling that the “plaintiffs [Leidig and CEN] offered no evidence regarding the accuracy of the story about young people walking cabbages in China out of loneliness”.

Mr Leidig’s lawyer was reported as saying there would be a challenge to the Court of Appeals ruling.

A stack of cabbages in a Beijing residential area.
 A man walks past a pile of cabbages on a Beijing street. 

The Verdict

Based on the evidence, AAP FactCheck found the Facebook post to be false. There is no evidence that “vegans” are walking cabbages as a method to cure depression. The photo used in the post is of people at a 2014 Chinese music festival who were walking cabbages for a performance art piece. The artist responsible has given interviews confirming the cabbage-walking is something he devised as an artistic statement.

False – The primary claims of the content are factually inaccurate.

* AAP FactCheck is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network, which promotes best practice through a stringent and transparent Code of Principles. https://factcheck.aap.com.au/

AAP is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact Checking Network and adheres to its rigorous protocols.

Latest social claims

FactCheck Social Media

"Cabbage-walking vegans" story wanders away from its artistic origins

An article being shared on Australian and overseas social media groups claims "vegans" are walking cabbages instead of dogs in a purported trend among young people that helps to cure depression.

FactCheck Social Media

'Easter' removed from Cadbury eggs claim melts under scrutiny

Social media users are claiming the word 'Easter' has been removed by confectionery company Cadbury across its entire range of Easter eggs.

FactCheck Social Media

Sudanese crime "statistics" don't tell real story

A 2018 social media post made several statements claiming to be statistics about crimes associated with people of Sudanese origin in Victoria. The post is continuing to be shared in 2020.

FactCheck Social Media

A novel published in 1981 did not predict the 2019 coronavirus

A theory being widely shared on social media posts claims a 1981 novel by best-selling US author Dean Koontz predicted the coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak.

FactCheck Social Media

The offal truth about "canned in Australia" brains

Brains - typically crumbed lamb brains - did feature on Australian kitchen menus in the past but a Facebook post claiming to show Heinz canned brains from the 1980s gives pause for thought.

Latest news claims

FactCheck News Media

Dutton's McKenzie defence fails audit test

Did deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie fund programs that were recommended for funding?

FactCheck News Media

Did the NSW government cut $12.9 million from Fire and Rescue NSW’s funding in the 2019-20 budget?

"The 2019/20 budget cut of $12.9 million to recurrent expenditure on top of $21 million of savings to be found for the government's Labour Expense Cap is crippling FRNSW."

FactCheck News Media

Has the level of casual employment in the Australian workforce not changed for two decades?

“The claim that the workforce is now excessively casualised is simply not true. The level of casualisation hasn’t changed for about 20 years.”

FactCheck News Media

Are dairy farmers receiving just 1.4 cents from a 10 cent per litre milk levy by the major supermarkets?

“Coles and Woolies, they said look we’ll put 10 cents a litre on for the milk and we’ll give it to the dairy farmers. Well I’ve just found out that the dairy farmers get 1.4 cents of that." One Nation leader Pauline Hanson. October 10, 2019.

FactCheck News Media

Do Australians spend twice as much on superannuation fees as they do on electricity?

“Australians spend twice as much on superannuation fees as we do on electricity - some $30 billion a year.” Labor Assistant Minister for Treasury spokesman Andrew Leigh. September 30, 2019.

news

health

Kids visited virus-hit Sydney nursing home

Kids from a Sydney child care centre will be assessed for coronavirus after visiting a nursing home linked to four cases, including one death.

sport

motor racing

Australian GP in doubt due to coronavirus

The Australian Formula One GP is in jeopardy after the federal government upgraded travel advice for Italy, casting doubt on Ferrari arriving in Melbourne.

world

virus diseases

Italian virus toll jumps, all schools shut

Italy's coronavirus death toll has risen to 107, prompting the closure of schools, universities and cinemas as well as public attendance at sporting events.