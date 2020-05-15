China is not the only source of serious viral outbreaks around the world

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.

FactCheck Social Media

China is not the only source of serious viral outbreaks around the world

By AAP FactCheck

May 15, 2020

2020-05-15 18:28:56

The Statement

While debate continues on the origin of COVID-19, a social media post has emerged to blame China as the source of a series of deadly viruses that have spread around the world since 1957.

A Facebook post from May 10 features a caricature of China’s president Xi Jinping looking over rows of coffins, all of which are draped with various national flags. Next to the picture is a timeline of eight viral outbreaks from 1957 to 2019 which reads: “1957-1958 – H2N2 originated in China. 1968-1969 – H3N2 originated in China. 1997-2004 – H5N1 originated in China. 2003 – SARS originated in China. 2006 – Bird Flu originated in China. 2009 – Swine Flu originated in China. 2013 – Porcine Pestivirus originated in China. 2019 – Covid-19 originated in China.”

The post’s accompanying text states: “Anyone else see a pattern? Question. Why does the world feel the constant need to kowtow to the Nation that has some of the worst Human Right Violations on the Planet, is one of the worst polluters, has delusions of global dominance (See Belt and Road Initiative) and keeps exporting viral disease after viral disease around the world?”

The post by New Zealand Facebook group, South Island Independence Movement, is one of at least 13 examples found here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here by AAP FactCheck. The post’s multiple examples have attracted nearly two million views and more than 3200 shares.

A Facebook post from May 10, 2020
 A Facebook post blames China for being the source of a series of deadly viral oubreaks since 1957. 

The Analysis

COVID-19 was first detected in Wuhan in China in December 2019 and has now spread to 216 countries, areas or territories as of May 14, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). More than 4.2 million cases have been confirmed and the global death toll is approaching 300,000.

COVID-19 is not the first deadly viral outbreak to have originated in China, with the country correctly identified in the post as the source of several of the listed outbreaks. The SARS coronavirus (SARS-CoV) that affected 26 countries in 2003 originated in the Guangdong province of southern China in 2002, while the H5N1 virus – or “bird flu” – was first discovered in a goose in the same Chinese province in 1996, according to WHO.

However, not all the viruses in the post can be directly attributed to China. The H2N2 virus of 1957-58 – more commonly known as ‘Asian Flu’ – was the first major worldwide influenza outbreak since the devastating Spanish Flu of 1918. The US-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes the H2N2 virus was first reported in Singapore in February 1957 before spreading to Hong Kong in April and then to the US and other countries in June.

The CDC and WHO also rule out China as the source of the 2009 Swine Flu outbreak. Passed to humans from pigs, the first infections were detected in the United States and Mexico in April and by June the disease had spread to more than 70 countries.

There are also discrepancies about the origin country for other viruses listed. The H3N2 virus of 1968-69 is more commonly known as ‘Hong Kong Flu’ and while some researchers believe it may have originated in mainland China, it has never been proved conclusively. WHO (see table, page 41) lists Asia as the source. As the name suggests, it resulted in a large epidemic in Hong Kong, which at the time was a UK colony.

The Facebook post lists as separate events, “1997-2004 – H5N1” and “2006 – Bird Flu”, however this is not correct as they are the same virus. Those events were part of an ongoing series of infections in animals and humans from the H5N1 virus first identified in China in 1996, confirmed with human infections in Hong Kong in 1997 and continued through to 2006.

For the “2013 – Porcine Pestivirus”, it is unclear what this refers to. Pestiviruses are RNA viruses belonging to the family Flaviviridae, but the only one to have been designated “porcine” is Atypical Porcine Pestivirus (APPV). APPV is highly diverged from other members of the genus and was first identified in the US in 2015. A National Center for Biotechnology study in 2017 identified cases of APPV in Austria between 2013-2016.

Pigs roam in their pens at a farm in the US.
 The World Health Organization lists the US not China as the source of the 2009 Swine Flu outbreak. 

The Verdict

Based on the evidence, AAP FactCheck found the Facebook post to be partly false. While COVID-19, SARS and bird flu outbreaks can be sourced to China, two of the pandemics cited, the H2N2 virus of 1957-1958 and the 2009 Swine Flu outbreaks, did not originate in China. A third, the H3N2 virus of 1968-69, has not been conclusively sourced to China, while the claims relating to the origins of H5N1 (1997-2004), “2006 – Bird Flu” and Porcine Petrivirus (2013) are inaccurate. The “1997-2004 – H5N1” and “2006 – Bird Flu” events were part of an ongoing series of infections in animals and humans from the same H5N1 virus first identified in China in 1996, confirmed with human infections in Hong Kong in 1997 and continued through to 2006. For the listing “2013 – Porcine Pestivirus” it is unclear what this refers to.

Partly False – The claim of the content is a mixture of accurate and inaccurate, or the primary claim is misleading or incomplete.

* AAP FactCheck is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network, which promotes best practice through a stringent and transparent Code of Principles. https://aap.com.au/

AAP is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact Checking Network and adheres to its rigorous protocols.

Latest social claims

FactCheck Social Media

China is not the only source of serious viral outbreaks around the world

A Facebook post blames China as the source of eight deadly viral outbreaks around the world since 1957.

FactCheck Social Media

Drilling into the facts about US toolmaker Black & Decker and China

A Facebook post claims that US toolmaker Black & Decker is leaving China and building a $90 million plant in Texas.

FactCheck Social Media

Story about an unmarked police car and calling "112" has been around the block a few times

A popular Facebook post tells a frightening tale about a woman who was supposedly followed by a fake unmarked police vehicle but escaped danger by remembering a warning from her parents.

FactCheck Social Media

False claims about COVID-19, 5G and a vaccine that doesn't exist yet

A widely shared social media post claims that the COVID-19 pandemic does not exist and that the coronavirus crisis is instead a cover-up to allow the deployment of 5G telecommunications towers.

FactCheck Social Media

COVIDSafe app regulations say you can't be barred from work or the shops for not downloading

With the number of COVIDsafe app users now over five million, a Facebook post is claiming "hidden" rules could allow workplaces and supermarkets to bar people who haven't downloaded the program.

Latest news claims

FactCheck News Media

Dutton's McKenzie defence fails audit test

Did deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie fund programs that were recommended for funding?

FactCheck News Media

Did the NSW government cut $12.9 million from Fire and Rescue NSW’s funding in the 2019-20 budget?

"The 2019/20 budget cut of $12.9 million to recurrent expenditure on top of $21 million of savings to be found for the government's Labour Expense Cap is crippling FRNSW."

FactCheck News Media

Has the level of casual employment in the Australian workforce not changed for two decades?

“The claim that the workforce is now excessively casualised is simply not true. The level of casualisation hasn’t changed for about 20 years.”

FactCheck News Media

Are dairy farmers receiving just 1.4 cents from a 10 cent per litre milk levy by the major supermarkets?

“Coles and Woolies, they said look we’ll put 10 cents a litre on for the milk and we’ll give it to the dairy farmers. Well I’ve just found out that the dairy farmers get 1.4 cents of that." One Nation leader Pauline Hanson. October 10, 2019.

FactCheck News Media

Do Australians spend twice as much on superannuation fees as they do on electricity?

“Australians spend twice as much on superannuation fees as we do on electricity - some $30 billion a year.” Labor Assistant Minister for Treasury spokesman Andrew Leigh. September 30, 2019.

news

disease

Virus case numbers will grow: Berejiklian

Dining venues and places of worship are again open to the public in NSW, but the premier says this will come at the cost of additional COVID-19 cases.

sport

soccer

Socceroos return to action in Bundesliga

Socceroos Mathew Leckie and Brandon Borrello return to action when the Bundesliga kicks off this weekend and will be joined by other Australians in Europe soon.

world

epidemic and plague

Virus hotspots flare as economies reopen

Countries are pushing ahead with relaxing coronavirus restrictions and reopening economies but new coronavirus outbreaks are testing health systems.