Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

FactCheck Social Media

Claim that cow-caused methane doesn’t raise emissions is just hot air

By AAP FactCheck

July 29, 2020

2020-07-29 17:33:56

The Statement

A Facebook post claims that methane produced by cows doesn’t increase greenhouse gas emissions because the methane is part of a cycle in which it is absorbed back into plants which are then eaten by the cows. 

The post features a meme depicting a “10-year natural cycle” of methane proceeding from the gas being emitted by cows to methane-absorbing plants being eaten by cows. 

Alongside the methane “cycle” is an illustration of a truck with red arrows pointing upwards in a depiction of carbon dioxide emissions. The diagram includes the words: “Remains in the atmosphere 1000 years”.

Below the diagrams, overlaid on a photo of grazing cattle, are words “#CattleTales – Cattle don’t increase emissions, they recycle it into protein”. Other examples of the post have been shared here and here, with the same claim made in a different post from 2019 here.

The post has been shared more than 210 times and has been viewed more than 69,000 times since July 16, 2020.

Screenshot of Facebook post
 A graphic circulating on social media depicts an inaccurate “cycle” for cattle-sourced methane. 

The Analysis

It is not correct to claim that cows do not increase greenhouse gas emissions. Research in Australia and overseas cite livestock-sourced methane as a significant component of human-produced greenhouse gases. In addition, the methane from burping cattle is not neutralised by plant absorption and the post omits any mention of how methane impacts global warming. 

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas – much more so than carbon dioxide on a kilogram-for-kilogram basis.

The claim that all carbon dioxide from vehicles remains in the air for 1000 years is incorrect. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says that about 25 per cent of CO2 released into the atmosphere is absorbed by land plants and trees, another 25 per cent by oceans and about half can stay in the air. NASA says CO2 remains in the atmosphere for between 300 and 1,000 years. 

The Facebook post was originally shared on January 6 and again on July 16 by Cattle Tales, a US-based account dedicated to the dairy and cattle industry. 

The peer-reviewed report Global Methane Budget 2000 – 2017 provides an update of global methane sources in the atmosphere by an international research team as part of the Global Carbon Project

The report found atmospheric emissions and concentrations of global methane continue to increase “making CH4 the second most important human-influenced greenhouse gas in terms of climate forcing, after carbon dioxide.” CH4 is the chemical formula for methane.

Melbourne University professor and Primary Industries Climate Challenges Centre director Richard Eckard told AAP FactCheck the meme in the post presented a “very misleading diagram”.

“It is true that methane is a short-lived climate pollutant….but what’s missing from this diagram is that while methane is in the atmosphere it is having a very large warming affect,” Professor Eckard told AAP FactCheck.

“It’s a common thing that is pushed by the grazing industries in particular, saying methane doesn’t hang around long so it’s not a problem.

“Because it has almost 100 times more warming effect than CO2, the extra heat that it creates will be warming us in 1000 years time.” 

Professor Eckard said that extra heat is stored in oceans “so while the gas may be gone the warming effect continues”.

A 2020 CSIRO study found methane levels in the atmosphere are rising dangerously. The study noted methane stays in the air for about nine years but has a warming potential about 86 times higher than that of carbon dioxide over 20 years.

Both the CSIRO study and a report published in Animal Frontiers, the journal of animal science societies in the US, Canada and Europe, concluded animal emissions are a significant factor in rising global methane emissions. 

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation says total livestock emissions account for 14.5 per cent of human-produced greenhouse gas emissions, with methane making up 44 per cent of total livestock emissions.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) states “methane emissions result from livestock and other agricultural practices”.

Professor Eckart says it is wrong to say plants absorb methane but that large areas of dry soil, such as in outback Australia, can act as a sink for the greenhouse gas. 

Cattle
 Methane produced by cattle does contribute to emissions and warming, research shows. 

The Verdict

Based on the evidence, AAP FactCheck found the Facebook post to be false. Methane produced by cattle is not absorbed back into plants and then recycled as protein in a closed cycle. Methane is in the atmosphere for a shorter period that carbon dioxide but it causes warming at a faster rate than CO2 while it is present.

False – The primary claims of the content is factually inaccurate.

* AAP FactCheck is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network, which promotes best practice through a stringent and transparent Code of Principles. https://aap.com.au/

AAP is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact Checking Network and adheres to its rigorous protocols.

Latest social claims

FactCheck Social Media

Claim that cow-caused methane doesn't raise emissions is just hot air

A Facebook post claims that methane produced by cows is part of an emissions-neutral cycle in which the gas is absorbed back into plants which are then eaten by the cows.

FactCheck Social Media

Is Clint Eastwood really making Trump's day with an endorsement?

A Facebook post claims to be a letter by Hollywood star Clint Eastwood defending US President Donald Trump.

FactCheck Social Media

Story about thieves using chemical-laced knockout masks has been told and debunked around the world

A social media post claims thieves are taking advantage of mandatory face mask rules by offering unsuspecting people facemasks doused in chemicals which leave them unconscious.

FactCheck Social Media

PCR inventor - who died in 2019 - did not say his test won't work for COVID-19 infections

A video claims the inventor of the PCR test - one of the main tests used to detect COVID-19 - said the tests do not work to properly diagnose COVID-19 infections.

FactCheck Social Media

Claim that "COVID-19 test has the virus" misleads on an early US kit fault that was found and fixed

An Instagram post is claiming Covid-19 tests tainted with coronavirus have been in circulation for "many months".

Latest news claims

FactCheck News Media

New Zealand near top of Pacific Rim tax table but hard to say it leads the pack

AAP FactCheck Investigation: Is New Zealand the highest-taxed country in the Pacific Rim?

FactCheck News Media

Dutton's McKenzie defence fails audit test

Did deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie fund programs that were recommended for funding?

FactCheck News Media

Did the NSW government cut $12.9 million from Fire and Rescue NSW’s funding in the 2019-20 budget?

"The 2019/20 budget cut of $12.9 million to recurrent expenditure on top of $21 million of savings to be found for the government's Labour Expense Cap is crippling FRNSW."

FactCheck News Media

Has the level of casual employment in the Australian workforce not changed for two decades?

“The claim that the workforce is now excessively casualised is simply not true. The level of casualisation hasn’t changed for about 20 years.”

FactCheck News Media

Are dairy farmers receiving just 1.4 cents from a 10 cent per litre milk levy by the major supermarkets?

“Coles and Woolies, they said look we’ll put 10 cents a litre on for the milk and we’ll give it to the dairy farmers. Well I’ve just found out that the dairy farmers get 1.4 cents of that." One Nation leader Pauline Hanson. October 10, 2019.

news

politics (general)

Aged care crisis sparks federal response

Australia's coronavirus toll has risen to 176 after nine more people died in Victoria, with NSW authorities fearing outbreaks in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

sport

Australian rules football

Cats' Hawkins succeeds at AFL tribunal

Veteran Geelong forward Tom Hawkins is free to play in the Cats' AFL blockbuster against West Coast after successfully challenging his one-game ban.

world

virus diseases

WHO says coronavirus 'likes all weather'

The WHO has suggested the six-month length of the coronavirus pandemic so far shows that the season does not affect the transmission of the virus.