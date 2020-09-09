FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU

FactCheck Social Media

Claims on CDC data for COVID-19 incorrect, say experts

By AAP FactCheck

September 9, 2020

2020-09-09 12:42:57

The Statement

An Instagram post claims that a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report “shows that 94% of COVID-19 deaths in the US had underlying medical conditions”.

The September 1 post features an image of a building with a CDC sign and is accompanied by a caption which reads, “It’s official! ITS (sic) A SCAM. 94% of listed COVID deaths had 2 or MORE severe and life threatening co morbidities.They were also of a ‘very advanced age’. #itsover.”

An Instagram post
 A post claims a report shows that 94% of COVID-19 deaths in the US had underlying medical conditions.

The Analysis

Social media has been circulating claims the CDC “quietly” updated its COVID-19 data and that only six per cent of fatalities were caused solely by the virus with the other 94 per cent having underlying medical conditions. The claims were retweeted by US President Donald Trump before they were removed.

However, a closer look at how deaths are reported in the US shows the claims are incorrect. Experts explained to AAP FactCheck that the CDC data shows 94 per cent of COVID-19 victims had at least one additional factor as well as COVID-19 contributing to their death.

The experts said the post misinterprets how comorbidities, when more than one disease or condition is present in a person at the same time, are recorded in the CDC’s COVID-19 data.

The Instagram post’s claims come from a CDC report which states that six per cent of the deaths from COVID-19 were not associated with comorbidities. The CDC’s weekly updates break down COVID-19 fatalities across the US and one of the tables (table 3) lists comorbidities, which the US agency explains “shows the types of health conditions and contributing causes mentioned in conjunction with deaths involving coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)”.

A CDC report on guidance for certifying COVID-19 deaths explains that cause of death is “the disease or injury which initiated the train of morbid events leading directly to death”. In the US death certificates require the immediate cause of death to be listed first with underlying causes stated underneath.

Gideon Meyerowitz-Katz, an epidemiologist from the University of Wollongong  said the post misunderstands the CDC data.

“The table that everyone is referring to with the six per cent figure, actually shows that many if not most of the COVID-19 patients who died in the US had at least one issue other than COVID-19,” told AAP FactCheck via email.

“However, many of the things in the table – like ARDS or respiratory failure – are caused by COVID-19 itself. It is factually incorrect to say that only six per cent of US COVID-19 deaths were caused by COVID-19.”

Mr Meyerowitz-Katz has written about the post’s claims and concluded they were misleading and wrong.

“If only six per cent of people who died of COVID-19 actually died from the infection, with the others dying from other things while they had coronavirus, it would reduce the death toll of the dread disease substantially. Sadly, this is complete and utter nonsense,” he wrote in a blog post on August 31.

The US National Center of Health Statistics (NCHS) told AAP FactCheck via email the post’s claims were incorrect.

“The underlying cause of death is the condition that began the chain of events that ultimately led to the person’s death,” the NCHS said in a statement.

“In 94 per cent of deaths with COVID-19, other conditions are listed in addition to COVID-19. These causes may include chronic conditions like diabetes or hypertension. They may also include acute conditions that occurred as a result of COVID-19, such as pneumonia or respiratory failure.”

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also explained the CDC data in an interview on ABC Television’s Good Morning America (video mark 1mins 18sec).

“The point the CDC was trying to make was that a certain percentage of (deaths) had nothing else but just COVID. That does not mean that someone who has hypertension or diabetes who dies of COVID, didn’t die of COVID-19. They did.

“So the numbers you’ve been hearing – the 180,000-plus deaths – are real deaths from COVID-19. Let (there) not be any confusion about that. It’s not 9000 deaths from COVID-19.”

Social media claims about the CDC data have been debunked here, here, here and here.

An illustration shows 'ultrastructural morphology' of coronaviruses.
 The CDC releases weekly updates, breaking down COVID-19 fatalities across the US. 

The Verdict

Based on the evidence, AAP FactCheck found the claims in the Instagram post to be false. The post incorrectly claims that only six per cent of recorded COVID-19 deaths were caused by the virus.

False – The primary claims within the post are inaccurate.

* AAP FactCheck is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network, which promotes best practice through a stringent and transparent Code of Principles. https://aap.com.au/

AAP is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact Checking Network and adheres to its rigorous protocols.

Latest social claims

FactCheck Social Media

Claims on CDC data for COVID-19 incorrect, say experts

An Instagram post claims that a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report "shows that 94% of COVID-19 deaths in the US had underlying medical conditions".

FactCheck Social Media

Berlin 'COVID-19 protest rally' photo is from a dance music festival in 1997

A Facebook post featuring an aerial photo of Berlin claims five million people from across Europe gathered in the German capital for a protest against COVID-19 restrictions.

FactCheck Social Media

Gates, Fauci, WHO and CDC haven't been charged with war crimes

An Instagram post claims Bill Gates and Dr Anthony Fauci, among others, appeared before a human rights tribunal on charges of "war crimes".

FactCheck Social Media

Vaccine being developed for COVID-19 won't alter a person's DNA

A Facebook post claims "a new vaccine for COVID-19" will alter a person's DNA and result in them becoming "genetically modified".

FactCheck Social Media

Infrared thermometers do not pose a risk to the pineal gland

A Facebook post claims that infrared thermometers, held near the forehead to scan body temperature, pose a potential health risk to the pineal gland.

Latest news claims

FactCheck News Media

Just how effective are COVID-19 tests conducted in NZ's managed isolation?

Do the COVID-19 tests conducted in New Zealand's managed isolation facilities have a 30 per cent false negative rate?

FactCheck News Media

NZ military powers under COVID-19 are not equivalent to police

Have soldiers been given the same powers of a police constable?

FactCheck News Media

Lower voting age, higher participation rate, claims Make It 16

Did a greater proportion of 16 year olds vote in elections in Scotland, Wales and Austria than 18 and 20 year olds?

FactCheck News Media

NZ rejects US President's COVID-19 comparisons

Did the US record as many COVID-19 cases in 22 seconds as New Zealand did in a day?

FactCheck News Media

NZ cannabis referendum raises questions about impacts on youth

Did harmful drug use among youth decline following cannabis legalisation and decriminalisation in Uruguay and Portugal?

news

health

Four Sydney schools closed over COVID

NSW has recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19, with four schools closed and the Sydney CBD gym cluster increasing to 14 infections.

sport

rugby league

Sharks star Johnson injures groin again

Matt Moylan is in line for an instant NRL recall after star Cronulla teammate Shaun Johnson re-injured his groin at training.

world

politics

Japan's PM Abe set to resign due to health

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to resign due to a worsening of his chronic health condition, national broadcaster NHK says.