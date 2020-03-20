COVID-19 conspiracy about Hollywood arrests, CEO exits gets an F for “Fiction”

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.

FactCheck Social Media

COVID-19 conspiracy about Hollywood arrests, CEO exits gets an F for “Fiction”

By AAP FactCheck

March 20, 2020

2020-03-20 14:54:39

The Statement

Countries around the world have closed their borders as the COVID-19 pandemic escalates. In the midst of these measures, rumours about a vast global conspiracy are being shared on Facebook.

AAP FactCheck found two Facebook posts implicating Hollywood identities Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey and Harvey Weinstein in the conspiracy. The posts, while containing minor differences, make the same claims.

A March 16 post claims Canadian prime minster Justin Trudeau “was served a criminal indictment by the U.S. for corporate and financial crimes,” and that actor Hanks was “arrested 48hrs ago for Pedophilia and he is currently being kept in a Hotel room in Australia”.

A March 15 post says Italy has shutdown airports “as over 80 Vatican and financial officials have been served same [sic] criminal indictments” and that “convicted Hollywood rapist Harvey Weinstein agreed to a deal in exchange for his testimony against hundreds of top Hollywood celebrities”.

Both posts then claim “CEOs of some major world corporations have been indicted/arrested and some forced to resign all in the last 30-60 days” and that the “Lab-created Corona Virus is a cover up for mass mandatory vaccination agenda”.

The final three paragraphs of both posts claim that “Trump will win 2020 elections”, “Some top religious leaders will be arrested or forced to resign”, and “H5N1 bird flu will be intentionally released this week out of China”.

The two Facebook posts have collectively been viewed more than 400,000 times, shared over 1,400 times and have received over 700 likes.

Facebook post making claims about Justin Trudeau and others.
 A Facebook post claims Canada’s PM and actor Tom Hanks have been arrested for various offences. 

The Analysis

COVID-19 has caused major losses on global stock markets and forced entire countries into quarantine. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told a press conference on March 18 that the ongoing crisis will last for “at least six months”.

As the crisis goes on, Facebook posts sharing false information and conspiracy theories, like the March 15 and 16 Facebook posts, are being shared widely.

The March 15 post, from an Australian user, claims: “This morning, at 4:30AM, our Prime Minister was served a criminal indictment by the US for corporate & financial crimes”.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has not been served a criminal indictment by criminal prosecutors in the United States. Since March 15 Prime Minister Morrison has appeared at press conferences and given interviews on Australia’s response to the coronavirus.

The March 16 post from a user from New Zealand, based in the US, makes the same claim about another head of state: “This morning at 4:30 a.m., Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was served a criminal indictment by the U.S. for corporate and financial crimes”.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not been arrested. On March 16 he held a press conference outlining Canada’s ongoing response to COVID-19. Trudeau was photographed giving the address in front of his Ottawa residence, where he has been self isolating after his wife tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau speaks at a press conference in Ottawa on March 16, 2020. 

The March 15 post goes on to say that “Tom Hanks was arrested 48hrs ago for Pedophilia and he is currently being kept in a Hotel room in Australia refusing to fly back to USA.”

Tom Hanks was not arrested for pedophilia on March 14, or at any other time. On March 12 the actor posted a message on Twitter telling his fans that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had tested positive for COVID-19. The couple were released from a Gold Coast hospital on March 17, but remain in self isolation as they wait to be cleared of the potentially deadly virus, according to their son Chet Hanks.

Both posts then claim “Italy’s airports have been completely shut down as over 80 of Vatican and financial officials have been served same criminal indictments for financial crime, pedophilia, child trafficking and sex abuse.”

Several major airports remain open in Italy, according to the Australian Smart Traveller website. Milan’s airport (Milano Malpensa) was listing planes inbound as of March 20. Some regional airports, however, suspended flights in accordance with a ministerial decree — including the Toscana Aeroporti in Florence.

AAP FactCheck found no evidence to support the claim of Vatican officials arrested. Any such news in the closely watched internationally recognised independent city-state, which maintains its own criminal justice system separate from Italy, would be widely reported.

Both posts then state: “Convicted Hollywood rapist Harvey Weinstein agreed to a deal in exchange for his testimony against hundreds of top Hollywood celebrities… Instead of a 55-year sentence, he only received a 23-year sentence.”

Mr Weinstein’s trial and conviction was a closely reported legal event and AAP FactCheck found nothing to support the claim of a supposed deal. Mr Weinstein was found guilty of sexual assault and rape in February and in March was sentenced to 23 years in prison by the New York State Supreme Court. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office recommended a maximum sentence of 29 years for the convictions. The Los Angeles District Attorney charged Weinstein with another four charges, he is yet to face court over the allegations.

The posts also say Weinstein’s alleged plea deal included testimony against Oprah Winfrey among other famous figures. TV host Winfrey  addressed the rumour and videos purporting to show her arrest in a Twitter post: “It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world”.

The post then goes on to say: “The lab-created Corona virus was a cover-up for the mass mandatory vaccination agenda.”

AAP FactCheck has previously debunked claims that that Covid-19 was created in a lab. Regarding the unsupported claim that the “Corona virus” is a “cover-up for the mass mandatory vaccination agenda”, there is currently no COVID-19  vaccine, nor any mass vaccination effort. While trials are underway there is not expected to be a vaccine for 12 to 18 months.

The Verdict

Based on the evidence, AAP FactCheck found the Facebook posts to be false. The claim that Canada’s Justin Trudeau has been arrested is false and also appears to be made in relation to Australia’s prime minister – also falsely. Hollywood’s Tom Hanks has not been arrested. There is no evidence to support the claim that Harvey Weinstein made a special deal with prosecutors in exchange for testimony against famous figures including Oprah Winfrey. Oprah Winfrey herself has debunked claims of her arrest. There is no evidence of a mass arrest of Vatican officials and while most of Italy’s airports have been shut down, some are still operating.

False – The primary claims of the content are factually inaccurate.

* AAP FactCheck is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network, which promotes best practice through a stringent and transparent Code of Principles. https://factcheck.aap.com.au/

AAP is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact Checking Network and adheres to its rigorous protocols.

Latest social claims

FactCheck Social Media

COVID-19 conspiracy about Hollywood arrests, CEO exits gets an F for "Fiction"

Countries around the world have closed their borders as the COVID-19 pandemic escalates. In the midst of these measures, rumours about a vast global conspiracy are being shared on Facebook.

FactCheck Social Media

Cristiano Ronaldo is not converting his hotels into hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients

A social media post claims soccer superstar Ronaldo has responded to the coronavirus crisis by turning his chain of hotels into hospitals.

FactCheck Social Media

COVID-19 drinking water advice dry on evidence

With countries around the world going into lockdown amid the COVID-19 crisis, a Facebook post claiming that drinking water regularly will kill the pathogen is gaining traction.

FactCheck Social Media

"Uncle's notes" for guidance on COVID-19 coronavirus treatment are misguided

Accurate advice about COVID-19 is critical during the current pandemic and, as people seek information, a social media post purporting to list symptoms treatments warrants scrutiny.

FactCheck Social Media

No vote of confidence for claims linking pandemics with election years

As the COVID-19 crisis escalates globally, a social media post that suggests there is a link between election dates and virus outbreaks is spreading through the online community.

Latest news claims

FactCheck News Media

Dutton's McKenzie defence fails audit test

Did deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie fund programs that were recommended for funding?

FactCheck News Media

Did the NSW government cut $12.9 million from Fire and Rescue NSW’s funding in the 2019-20 budget?

"The 2019/20 budget cut of $12.9 million to recurrent expenditure on top of $21 million of savings to be found for the government's Labour Expense Cap is crippling FRNSW."

FactCheck News Media

Has the level of casual employment in the Australian workforce not changed for two decades?

“The claim that the workforce is now excessively casualised is simply not true. The level of casualisation hasn’t changed for about 20 years.”

FactCheck News Media

Are dairy farmers receiving just 1.4 cents from a 10 cent per litre milk levy by the major supermarkets?

“Coles and Woolies, they said look we’ll put 10 cents a litre on for the milk and we’ll give it to the dairy farmers. Well I’ve just found out that the dairy farmers get 1.4 cents of that." One Nation leader Pauline Hanson. October 10, 2019.

FactCheck News Media

Do Australians spend twice as much on superannuation fees as they do on electricity?

“Australians spend twice as much on superannuation fees as we do on electricity - some $30 billion a year.” Labor Assistant Minister for Treasury spokesman Andrew Leigh. September 30, 2019.

news

health

Positive virus tests on Aust-NZ cruise

Three people on the Ruby Princess cruise which returned to Sydney from NZ have tested positive to coronavirus, with at least one additional case probable.

sport

basketball

Kings' Bogut delivers rocket to NBL admin

Kings star Andrew Bogut has slammed the NBL's handling of their grand-final series, which was cancelled and awarded to Perth Wildcats with two games to play.

world

virus diseases

Normal rules no longer apply: UN chief

"We are in an unprecedented situation and the normal rules no longer apply," UN chief Antonio Guterres says as the world grapples with the spread of COVID-19.