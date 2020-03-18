COVID-19 drinking water advice dry on evidence

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.

FactCheck Social Media

COVID-19 drinking water advice dry on evidence

By AAP FactCheck

March 18, 2020

2020-03-18 11:58:38

The Statement

With many countries around the world in lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis, a social media post is gaining traction by claiming that drinking water regularly will kill COVID-19.

A Facebook post from March 10, 2020 reads: “SERIOUS EXCELLENT ADVICE by Japanese doctors treating COVID-19 cases. Everyone should ensure your mouth & throat is moist, never DRY. Take a few sips of water every 15 mins at least.

“WHY?” the post continues. “Even if the virus gets into your mouth… drinking water or other liquids will WASH them down through your oesophagus and into the stomach. Once there in the tummy…your stomach ACID will kill all the virus. If you don’t drink enough water more regularly… the virus can enter your windpipes and into the LUNGS. That’s very dangerous.”

AAP FactCheck found more than 15 identical posts with the same claim and one had been viewed more than 26,000 times and received more than 430 shares.

A Facebook post from March 10, 2020
 A Facebook post claims that drinking water regularly will kill coronavirus. 

The Analysis

COVID-19 has spread to more than 151 countries around the world since first reported in December 2019 and infected more than 179,000 people as of March 17, 2020. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the virus a pandemic on March 11.

The Facebook post firstly claims the advice on sipping water comes from Japanese doctors treating COVID-19 cases. However, Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare lists no advisory about regular water intake on its website nor in its document, “Prevention Measures against Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)”.

The World Health Organization Philippines directly addressed whether drinking water protects against COVID-19 in a tweet. “While staying hydrated by drinking water is important for overall health, it doesn’t prevent coronavirus protection,” WHO tweeted on February 8.

Water from a tap is poured into a glass.
The World Health Organization Philippines says that drinking water doesn’t prevent coronavirus. 

Experts from the federal Department of Health and the University of New South Wales (UNSW) told AAP FactCheck that while hydration is important the claims mentioned in the post don’t stack up.

For the claim that drinking water will wash the virus down the oesophagus and into the stomach, UNSW Professor in virology and molecular biology William Rawlinson told AAP FactCheck that COVID-19 particles are “too small to wash away” and infection can occur through the eyes, nose and throat.

“It (COVID-19) binds to cells in the upper part of your nose and throat. Drinking water won’t necessarily wash it away because it gets stuck in the material up there,” he said.

The World Health Organization has advised COVID-19 can be transmitted by touching eyes, nose or mouth.

A Department of Health spokesperson told AAP FactCheck in an email that COVID-19 causes infection when the virus enters cells in the middle part of the throat, the oropharynx.

“As the cells burst open and release the virus, viral particles can move down the respiratory tract and infect lower respiratory tract epithelial cells,”  the Department of Health spokesperson said.

“This will occur whether or not water is sipped.”

For the claim “once there in the tummy… your stomach ACID will kill all the virus”,  Prof Rawlinson said COVID-19 would most likely be killed by gastric acids if it somehow ended up in the stomach via food, however it could also potentially survive.

“Gastric acid does kill viruses, not all of them but many,” he told AAP FactCheck. “But the virus can specifically stick to cells in the stomach.”

The Department of Health spokesperson told AAP FactCheck that “gastric acid will not kill all viral particles”.

“Hydration is important with any infection, however, sipping water will not prevent infection nor will it prevent infection spreading,” the spokesperson said.

The Verdict

Based on the evidence, AAP FactCheck found the post to be false.  According the World Health Organization Philippines, drinking water will not prevent infection with COVID-19. The federal Department of Health and a professor in virology and molecular biology both say COVID-19 particles are too small to wash away by drinking water and that infection can also occur via the eyes and nose. There is no guarantee that all of the COVID-19 particles would be killed by gastric acids if it was washed into the stomach, according to the experts.

False – The primary claims of the content are factually inaccurate.

* AAP FactCheck is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network, which promotes best practice through a stringent and transparent Code of Principles. https://factcheck.aap.com.au/

AAP is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact Checking Network and adheres to its rigorous protocols.

Latest social claims

FactCheck Social Media

COVID-19 drinking water advice dry on evidence

With countries around the world going into lockdown amid the COVID-19 crisis, a Facebook post claiming that drinking water regularly will kill the pathogen is gaining traction.

FactCheck Social Media

"Uncle's notes" for guidance on COVID-19 coronavirus treatment are misguided

Accurate advice about COVID-19 is critical during the current pandemic and, as people seek information, a social media post purporting to list symptoms treatments warrants scrutiny.

FactCheck Social Media

No vote of confidence for claims linking pandemics with election years

As the COVID-19 crisis escalates globally, a social media post that suggests there is a link between election dates and virus outbreaks is spreading through the online community.

FactCheck Social Media

Pic of untouched vegan food in supermarket has nothing to do with COVID-19 coronavirus

As people stockpile food and toilet paper over fears of the COVID-19 coronavirus causing disruption in Australia, a Facebook post claims to show vegan foods are being shunned amid the panic buying.

FactCheck Social Media

Australian bushfire donations post makes charity cross

The bushfires that ravaged Australia this summer continue to spark claims on social media about the distribution of donations by the Australian Red Cross.

Latest news claims

FactCheck News Media

Dutton's McKenzie defence fails audit test

Did deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie fund programs that were recommended for funding?

FactCheck News Media

Did the NSW government cut $12.9 million from Fire and Rescue NSW’s funding in the 2019-20 budget?

"The 2019/20 budget cut of $12.9 million to recurrent expenditure on top of $21 million of savings to be found for the government's Labour Expense Cap is crippling FRNSW."

FactCheck News Media

Has the level of casual employment in the Australian workforce not changed for two decades?

“The claim that the workforce is now excessively casualised is simply not true. The level of casualisation hasn’t changed for about 20 years.”

FactCheck News Media

Are dairy farmers receiving just 1.4 cents from a 10 cent per litre milk levy by the major supermarkets?

“Coles and Woolies, they said look we’ll put 10 cents a litre on for the milk and we’ll give it to the dairy farmers. Well I’ve just found out that the dairy farmers get 1.4 cents of that." One Nation leader Pauline Hanson. October 10, 2019.

FactCheck News Media

Do Australians spend twice as much on superannuation fees as they do on electricity?

“Australians spend twice as much on superannuation fees as we do on electricity - some $30 billion a year.” Labor Assistant Minister for Treasury spokesman Andrew Leigh. September 30, 2019.

news

politics

International Anzac Day services cancelled

Veterans' Affairs Minister Darren Chester has announced international Anzac Day services led by Australia will be cancelled because of coronavirus.

sport

Australian rules football

Tigers ready to start AFL season: Hardwick

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick is preparing for the 2020 AFL season to kick off as scheduled on Thursday night against Carlton.

world

epidemic and plague

Nations seek to stem virus crisis

Governments across the world are focusing on providing stimulus measures to keep economies running as the toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose to over 5700.