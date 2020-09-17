FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU

FactCheck Social Media

COVID-19 nasal swabs do not harm the brain, doctors say

By AAP FactCheck

September 17, 2020

2020-09-17 11:20:44

The Statement

A post shared to a Papua New Guinea-based Facebook group claims the “Covid 19 test is a dangerous test,” and that the nasal swab test can enter the brain and cause lasting damage.

“Inserting a test bar deeply into the nose causes haematoencephal barrier damage and can also damage endocrine glands,” the poster claims. “The purpose of this deep test is to break the barrier and create an entry into the brain for every infection.”

The post includes several pictures of a nasal swab being inserted into the nasal canal, and claims the tests are “a mass violation of physical immunity!”

This post has been shared more than 100 times and has attracted more than 30 comments.

A Facebook screengrab showing a nasal swab graphic
 Nasal swabs do not break the blood-brain barrier, despite claims in posts like this one from PNG. 

The Analysis

Viral Facebook posts are claiming COVID-19 nasal swabs can lead to brain infections, but doctors say a properly performed test will result in no harm to the brain.

The brain is shielded from injury by our skulls, but is also surrounded by protective fluid and membranes, and a defensive network called the haematoencephal or blood-brain barrier.

A nasal swab cannot penetrate these barriers, experts say.

Many variations of the same claim have been shared across social media, for example here, here and here.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend testing for anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19.

Of the tests available, the nasal swab test is considered the most reliable for diagnosing COVID-19 cases.

It requires a health care worker to collect fluid from a swab inserted deep into the nose. The swab targets the nasopharynx, the upper part of the throat behind the nose.

The Australian guidelines for this test indicate the swab should be inserted 2 to 3 cm, or until resistance is met. The resistance occurs when the swab meets the back of the nasopharynx. Between the nasopharynx and the brain is the ethmoid bone.

Dr. Eric Levi, an ear, nose and throat specialist based in Melbourne and a member of the Australian Society of Otorlaryngology Head and Neck Surgery,  told AAP FactCheck in an email that a correctly performed nasal swab cannot harm the brain.

“A properly performed nasal swab by a clinician will not cause damage to the brain,” Dr Levi told AAP FactCheck.

“The roof of the nose and the floor of the brain is well protected by bony structures. As of 16 September 2020, Australia has performed 7.12 million nasal swabs and so far there has been no documented case of brain injury.”

Dr Morgan Katz, an assistant professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University, told the Associated Press it isn’t possible for a swab to enter the brain.

The swab “would have to go through layers of muscle and fascia, as well as the base of the skull, which is a thick bone, in order to get anywhere near the blood-brain barrier, and I would say that it is not possible,” Katz told The Associated Press.

Similar claims about the COVID-19 nasal swab test have been debunked here and here. 

Dr. Jürgen Götz of The University of Queensland and Dr Alan Woodruff of the Queensland Brain Institute have written about the blood-brain barrier, and how it provides a defence against disease.

“As the name suggests, this is a barrier between the brain’s blood vessels (capillaries) and the cells and other components that make up brain tissue. Whereas the skull, meninges and cerebrospinal fluid protect against physical damage, the blood–brain barrier provides a defence against disease-causing pathogens and toxins that may be present in our blood,” Dr Gotz and Dr Woodruff said in their essay.

The image on the Facebook post includes a link to the Telegram account of  Freiheitliche Aufklärung (translated as “Freedom Education”) which claims to offer “Enlightenment about the Satanic New World Order & New Age Agenda.”

Gloved hand holds nasal swab near man's face

 

 A Facebook post claims COVID-19 nasal swabs can damage the brain. 

The Verdict

AAP FactCheck has established claims the COVID-19 nasal swab test can harm your brain as false.

Doctors say it is not possible for the nasal swab to get near the blood-brain barrier nor damage the brain.

False – The primary claims within the post are inaccurate.

* AAP FactCheck is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network, which promotes best practice through a stringent and transparent Code of Principles. https://aap.com.au/

AAP is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact Checking Network and adheres to its rigorous protocols.

Latest social claims

FactCheck Social Media

Fake Daniel Andrews quote wrongly loses satire label

The premier did not say that it was selfish and stupid to keep "insisting on human rights" during the pandemic.

FactCheck Social Media

Fake UN document used to spread false 'new world order' goals

The purported UN agenda, widely shared on social media, hails "the end of the family unit" and "government raised children".

FactCheck Social Media

Victoria's police force has not been privatised

A Facebook post claims Victoria Police has been privatised under global NGOs.

FactCheck Social Media

COVID-19 nasal swabs do not harm the brain, doctors say

Does the COVID-19 nasal swab test damage the blood-brain barrier?

FactCheck Social Media

COVID-19 testing kits were not being exported in 2018, says World Bank

A Facebook post claims the World Bank was distributing COVID-19 test kits around the world in 2018, two years before the pandemic was declared.

Latest news claims

FactCheck News Media

Tourism, lockdown key to deep New Zealand recession

Does New Zealand's reliance on international tourism and its more stringent lockdown explain why its economy entered a deeper recession than Australia's in the second quarter?

FactCheck News Media

Lockdown critic says COVID-19 is only slightly worse than the flu

Is the fatality rate for COVID-19 only marginally worse than the seasonal flu?

FactCheck News Media

Drink driving fatalities were halved by RBT in NZ, but it took more than three years

NZ National Party MP Nick Smith supports random roadside testing of drivers for drugs and alcohol, but his memory of the impact of RBT on road fatalities was faulty.

FactCheck News Media

Just how effective are COVID-19 tests conducted in NZ's managed isolation?

Do the COVID-19 tests conducted in New Zealand's managed isolation facilities have a 30 per cent false negative rate?

FactCheck News Media

NZ military powers under COVID-19 are not equivalent to police

Have soldiers been given the same powers of a police constable?

news

health

Four Sydney schools closed over COVID

NSW has recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19, with four schools closed and the Sydney CBD gym cluster increasing to 14 infections.

sport

rugby league

Sharks star Johnson injures groin again

Matt Moylan is in line for an instant NRL recall after star Cronulla teammate Shaun Johnson re-injured his groin at training.

world

politics

Japan's PM Abe set to resign due to health

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to resign due to a worsening of his chronic health condition, national broadcaster NHK says.