COVID-19 virus doesn’t share “spikes” with HIV and Fauci didn’t patent them

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.

FactCheck Social Media

COVID-19 virus doesn’t share “spikes” with HIV and Fauci didn’t patent them

By AAP FactCheck

May 30, 2020

2020-05-30 16:15:38

The Statement

Misinformation about the source of SARS-CoV-2 has been circulating on social media since the early days of the COVID-19 global outbreak.

In one of the latest examples, a May 20 Facebook post claims SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, shares a particular protein with HIV and is “a weapon”. 

The post shows a labelled diagram of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including the label “Spike glycoprotein” on the “crown” spikes that give the coronavirus its name.

The post says spike glycoproteins are “better known as S-proteins” and claims “the Covid-19 strain currently circulating has a 120-point S-protein. S-protein 120 is found in only one other virus known to man, HIV.” 

It then claims “the current strain of Covid-19 is indeed genetically modified by inserting these HIV proteins into the Coronavirus and therefore making it a weapon”. 

It ends with a claim that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, “was the first person to identify, isolate and isolate PATENT’s (sic) spike-glycoprotein S-120” and a link to a series of patents.

Another post makes the same claims. The two posts have been shared over 700 times, viewed over 30,000 times and attracted over 90 comments between them.

Screenshot of Facebook post
 A post makes a false claim that the SARS-CoV-2 virus shares proteins with HIV. 

The Analysis

The May 20 Facebook post claims the SARS-CoV-2 virus has a “120 point” spike glycoprotein, or “S-Protein” that is found only in one other virus, HIV. 

Spike glycoproteins are proteins on the outside of a virus particle that bind the virus to a cell – in a human, animal or whatever the host is – that can be  infected.

University of New South Wales (UNSW) molecular microbiology researcher, Professor Peter White, told AAP FactCheck that the spike glycoprotein in SARS-CoV-2 does not have “120 points”.

Professor White’s UNSW colleague, PhD researcher Emma Harding, said the spike glycoprotein found in SARS-CoV-2 is not found in HIV.

The May 20 Facebook post carries a link to a series of patents filed in the past by the current director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Dr Anthony Fauci, claiming they are “a nail in a coffin and that Dr Fauci “was the first person to “identify, isolate and isolate[sic]  PATENT’s spike-glycoprotein S-120”.

However there is no patent for a “spike-glycoprotein S-120”. Dr Fauci is a leading researcher on HIV and other immune system-related infectious diseases. The patents linked to include HIV treatments he worked on that target GP120, the glycoprotein the HIV virus uses to attack white blood cells. 

GP120 was discovered by Harvard researchers in the 1980s. The protein derives its name from the protein’s molecular weight of 120 kilodaltons (kDa), the federal Department of Health told AAP FactCheck in an email.

The “S-120” used in the post seems to take the “120” from the GP120 found in HIV.

UNSW researcher Ms Harding, said GP120 and the S-glycoprotein in SARS-CoV-2 “are entirely different proteins”.

“GP120 and SARS-CoV-2 S protein connect to two entirely different cell receptors and lead to both viruses being able to enter very different types of cells,” she said. 

The Facebook post also claims “the current strain of Covid-19 is indeed genetically modified by inserting these HIV proteins into the Coronavirus and therefore making it a weapon”.

Claims that COVID-19 contains “inserted” HIV characteristics have been debunked in the past. The claims were tied to a now-withdrawn study posted to a non-peer-reviewed pre-publish website.

The May 20 Facebook post goes on to claim SARS-CoV-2 is “genetically modified” and therefore a “weapon”. However, scientists have found that SARS-CoV-2 could not be a lab construct and the US intelligence community says the virus is not genetically modified or man-made.

Anthony Fauci
 A Facebook post falsely claims Dr Anthony Fauci has a patent on a protein from the COVID-19 virus. 

The Verdict

Based on the evidence, AAP FactCheck found the claims in the post to be false. Microbiology experts say the spike glycoprotein in SARS-CoV-2 does not have “120 spikes” and is not found in the HIV virus. HIV and SARS-CoV-2 use entirely different proteins. Dr Anthony Fauci did not patent a “spike-glycoprotein S-120” and the post misrepresents the patents it links to as they relate only to an HIV glycoprotein called GP120.

* AAP FactCheck is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network, which promotes best practice through a stringent and transparent Code of Principles. https://aap.com.au/

AAP is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact Checking Network and adheres to its rigorous protocols.

Latest social claims

FactCheck Social Media

COVID-19 virus doesn't share "spikes" with HIV and Fauci didn't patent them

Misinformation about the source of SARS-CoV-2 has been circulating throughout the pandemic, with the latest example claiming the virus shares proteins with the HIV virus.

FactCheck Social Media

Conspiracy Insta post misrepresents Gates interview in false claims

A social media post claims Bill Gates, the billionaire backing research into a COVID-19 vaccine, "admits" hundreds of thousands of people could die from side effects of a vaccine.

FactCheck Social Media

"Survival rates" claim isn't part of the COVID-19 equation

As Australia's COVID-19 death toll passes 100, a Facebook post purporting to show "survival rates" for overseas countries claims "panic" about the pandemic is "out of control".

FactCheck Social Media

Is New Zealand's debt level really comparable to Zimbabwe's?

A social media post shared following the New Zealand government's 2020 budget compares the country's debt position unfavourably with those of Zimbabwe and South Sudan.

FactCheck Social Media

Facebook post of Angelia Jolie and young boy is not the full picture

A widely-shared Facebook post showing Hollywood star Angelina Jolie comforting a young boy in Africa suggests a hidden agenda.

Latest news claims

FactCheck News Media

Dutton's McKenzie defence fails audit test

Did deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie fund programs that were recommended for funding?

FactCheck News Media

Did the NSW government cut $12.9 million from Fire and Rescue NSW’s funding in the 2019-20 budget?

"The 2019/20 budget cut of $12.9 million to recurrent expenditure on top of $21 million of savings to be found for the government's Labour Expense Cap is crippling FRNSW."

FactCheck News Media

Has the level of casual employment in the Australian workforce not changed for two decades?

“The claim that the workforce is now excessively casualised is simply not true. The level of casualisation hasn’t changed for about 20 years.”

FactCheck News Media

Are dairy farmers receiving just 1.4 cents from a 10 cent per litre milk levy by the major supermarkets?

“Coles and Woolies, they said look we’ll put 10 cents a litre on for the milk and we’ll give it to the dairy farmers. Well I’ve just found out that the dairy farmers get 1.4 cents of that." One Nation leader Pauline Hanson. October 10, 2019.

FactCheck News Media

Do Australians spend twice as much on superannuation fees as they do on electricity?

“Australians spend twice as much on superannuation fees as we do on electricity - some $30 billion a year.” Labor Assistant Minister for Treasury spokesman Andrew Leigh. September 30, 2019.

news

politics

Rallies claim virus a 'scam' as rules ease

Anti-vaccination protesters have faced-off against the police, claiming the pandemic is a "scam'', as further COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

sport

rugby league

NRL satisfied with ASADA timeline

Interim NRL chief Andrew Abdo says he's received a satisfactory explanation from ASADA on the six months to notify Bronson Xerri of a positive drug test.

world

crime, law and justice

Ruszczyks distressed by Minneapolis death

Justine Ruszczyk's Australian family hoped Minneapolis police would change after the officer who shot her was convicted of murder.