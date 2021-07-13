FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU

FactCheck Social Media

Depopulation projections a dystopian fantasy

By AAP FactCheck

July 13, 2021

2021-07-13 15:09:45

The Statement

A social media post claims that a “major military industrial corporation” projected Western populations would be cut in half by 2025 “inexplicably”, with the post linking the dire prediction to “future biological warfare” following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The text claims the projections were “discovered in 2014”, pointing to the post’s comments for “photo evidence”. In the comments, screenshots from the Deagel.com website show forecasts that the populations of the United States and Australia will drop to 65 million and 8.9 million respectively by 2025.

The Facebook post, by a page administered from Australia, had generated more than 550 interactions at the time of writing.

The Facebook post
 A Facebook post claims a major military corporation has dire forecasts for Western populations. 

The Analysis

The source of the post’s projected population figures is not a “major military industrial corporation” as claimed but an obscure website, which itself admits made the predictions based on pure speculation.

Deagel.com has described itself as a “non-profit, built on spare time” that is “not linked to any government”. Nevertheless, it has previously been falsely identified as a secret US intelligence agency and a United Nations-linked group in posts and articles sharing misinformation based on the site’s groundless projections.

As noted previously by AAP FactCheck, the website’s grim forecasts have proved inaccurate. For example, in February 2012, it predicted the US population would fall to 248 million by 2020 – when in fact it reached around 330 million.

The 2025 projections are no longer displayed on the Deagel site, but an archived version from the beginning of the year shows predictions for large population declines in Western countries – but increases in countries like India, Brazil and Indonesia.

Contrary to the post’s claim that the depopulation prediction was unexplained, a disclaimer at the bottom of the page gives the reason for the massive decline as “the collapse of the Western financial system”.

“As COVID has proven Western societies embracing multiculturalism and extreme liberalism are unable to deal with any real hardship,” the disclaimer says.

It describes the population decline as the “Great Reset”, which it says is “another attempt to slow down dramatically the consumption of natural resources and therefore extend the lifetime of the current system”.

An archived version of a similar table from 2017 also ascribed cataclysmic population decline to the collapse of the Western financial system but made no mention of the Great Reset.

The term originated in June 2020 with an initiative launched by Prince Charles and World Economic Forum chief Klaus Schwab to recast the COVID-19 pandemic as a chance to reframe the global economy around sustainable industries. Since then, it has become attached to various conspiracy theories – some of which are tied to baseless claims that pre-date the pandemic about a plot for global depopulation.

The photo used in the Facebook post dates back to 2009 and a blog post diarising a trip to see the so-called “Georgia coffins” in Madison, Georgia.

Fact checkers and local news reports have identified that the “cheap plastic coffins” were in fact burial vaults, an outer container placed in the ground before a coffin to protect it and maintain level ground.

The owner of the vaults told the Morgan County Citizen the items had been stored on the site since the late 1990s to provide for future burial needs. Nevertheless, the same photo has since been attached to unfounded conspiracy theories that the Ebola outbreak of 2014-2016 was planned.

Gravediggers in protective suits carry the coffin of a COVID-19 victim
 The coffin of a COVID-19 victim is carried to a graveyard. 

The Verdict

The post’s reference to the populations of Western countries halving by 2025 is not a prediction from a major military industrial corporation, as claimed, but is taken from an obscure website with a history of making unfounded and inaccurate forecasts based on the future collapse of the financial system.

False – Content that has no basis in fact.

* AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

AAP is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact Checking Network and adheres to its rigorous protocols.

Latest social claims

FactCheck Social Media

Video backfires with claimed German electric car fire

Social media posts miss the mark factually in an attempt to highlight problems with electric vehicles.

FactCheck Social Media

Depopulation projections a dystopian fantasy

The unsubstantiated predictions of an obscure website have surfaced in blogs and social media posts.

FactCheck Social Media

Reheated news clip obscures up-to-date advice on masks

A Nine News item from April 2020 has resurfaced on social media.

FactCheck Social Media

Ginger treatment for lung conditions hasn't crystallised into evidence

The rhizome is commonly used as a folk remedy, but the health claims about ginger in one widely shared meme have little scientific basis.

FactCheck Social Media

Yes, viruses can evolve to become more deadly

Social media posts make the bold claim there has never been a virus that mutated to become more lethal.

Latest news claims

FactCheck News Media

Is Scott Morrison right that Australia is 'getting on' with cutting emissions?

The prime minister says the country's greenhouse gas output is at its lowest level since 1998.

FactCheck News Media

Does Europe's renewable energy mostly come from burning wood?

Australian senator Gerard Rennick made the claim during his pitch for nuclear power.

FactCheck News Media

Will cutting emissions create 250,000 jobs in a decade?

A Labor MP claims moving to a long-term goal of net-zero emissions will bring big employment benefits in the short-term.

FactCheck News Media

Did Scott Morrison say net zero emissions by 2050 would be 'catastrophic' for the economy?

Labor leader Anthony Albanese took aim at the PM for his purported about-face on the policy.

FactCheck News Media

Does growing meat consumption doom the earth to severe warming?

Australian philosopher Peter Singer says eliminating fossil fuels won't be enough to keep climate change in check if we keep eating more beef and sheep.