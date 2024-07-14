AI robot concert is half-baked hoax

False. The images are fake. There was no such concert.

AAP FACTCHECK – A lifelike robotic musician powered by artificial intelligence (AI) supposedly performed its own concert, according to posts and images being shared online.

Several social media posts claim a company called TechFusion Dynamics, “rumoured to be” working with NASA and incorporating OpenAI, created the robot and hosted the concert.

This is false. Both NASA and OpenAI confirmed they had no connection to, or knowledge of, any such concert or project.

While there is a company called TechFusion Dynamics in the UK as well as a Vietnamese Facebook page of the same name, neither have links with robotics or AI.

Multiple inconsistencies between images of the robot purportedly taken at the concert also reveal the imagery is likely AI-generated.

Facebook posts sharing images of the supposed singing robot have been gaining attention.

Many similarly captioned posts, some originally in Russian, read: “Yesterday (19th June 2024), a historic event took place in the Selectikonova Valley – the first concert where a robot created by TechFusion Dynamics performed.

“Crowds of spectators filled the stadium to witness this groundbreaking spectacle.

“The robot, equipped with the most advanced technologies, impressed the audience with its art and voice data.”

Social media users on several platforms have shared the story, which goes on to report the robot singing, dancing and rapping in a British accent, performing a concert that included “classic rock hits and modern pop covers”.

The posts also describe it as “a good example of the collaboration between tech giants OpenAI and Apple”.

AAP FactCheck contacted several of the entities mentioned, including OpenAI, creator of the AI chatbot ChatGPT.

“OpenAI was not involved in any partnership with Apple or TechFusion Dynamics for a robot performing at a music concert…” a representative told AAP FactCheck.

OpenAI has no knowledge of, or connection to, the robot in the images.

NASA also confirmed it had no involvement.

The claims seem to originate in a post on a Facebook page called Techsol, a “social media agency” with “targeted ads, chatbots for Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, smart site widgets, AI bots”.

The caption describes the concert as taking place in “Selectikonova Valley”, but this location name does not appear on any maps.

Though the initial post portrays the event as real, Techsol seems to concede it is AI-generated in the comments section.

Techsol posted many responses in the comments underneath its original post.

“Yes, this is AI work! Modern technology never ceases to amaze. Sometimes it’s hard to distinguish reality from a computer-created one, right?” Techsol says in one comment.

In tell-tale signs of AI-generated imagery, details of the robot change drastically between the pictures.

For example, the robot’s white trousers look like regular jeans in one image but have kneepads, logos, a missing crotch and cutout underwear in other versions.

Additional elements that change between pictures include the robot’s dreadlocks and hairline, the shape of the microphone and the structure and degree of shine of its body.

The Verdict False – The post is inaccurate. AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network.

