Anthony Albanese at a press conference in Queanbeyan
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has not said all Australians can retire at 45. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Albanese impersonated, News Corp imitated in crypto scam

Soofia Tariq July 26, 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

Anthony Albanese has spruiked an investment platform in an interview with an Australian news website.

OUR VERDICT

False. The website is fake and Mr Albanese has not promoted any such platform.

AAP FACTCHECK – Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has told a leading news website that Australians can retire at 45 by investing in cryptocurrency, social media posts claim.

This is false. Mr Albanese has made no such statement or given such an interview on cryptocurrency investment.

A Facebook post links to an interview transcript on a suspicious webpage resembling a news.com.au article.

“According to Anthony Albanese, all Australians can officially retire at the age of 45,” the headline reads.

In the purported transcript, the prime minister spruiked crypto software as a way to earn thousands of dollars.

At least four different websites that look like news.com.au published the fake interview transcript in which he spruiked four different, fake crypto software offerings.

An image of the fake website posted across social media.
 The website has been made to look like a news.com.au story. 

The fake stories link to fake web pages for four fake crypto software companies: Proficator, Invest Wave Max, Stock Blast Pro, and Neoprofit.

Several clues indicate the supposed news.com.au pages are fake.

Despite having the same banner and navigation bar, none of the other sections can be clicked.

The time at the top of all the web pages is frozen and doesn’t change.

However, the biggest clue is the page URLs in the address bars, which are completely unrelated to news.com.au.

There is also no record of Mr Albanese making any comments approaching what is referenced in the fake article.

The Verdict

False – The claim is inaccurate.

