AAP FACTCHECK
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
The altered image has Ms Macron's head superimposed on man's body.
An altered image is the latest attempt to push a baseless conspiracy about France's first lady. Image by Facebook

Altered image used for false gender claim about France’s Macron

Nik Dirga August 13, 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

A photograph shows French first lady Brigitte Macron as a young man.

OUR VERDICT

False. The image has been manipulated and does not show Ms Macron.

AAP FACTCHECK – An image of a young Brigitte Macron is evidence that France’s first lady is actually a man, a social media user claims.

This is false. The image has been manipulated and does not show Ms Macron.

The claim is in an Instagram post featuring two images: a black-and-white image of a shirtless young man and a recent photo of President Emmanuel Macron’s 71-year-old wife. Both faces look similar.

“Bridgitte Macron is a Man,” the image overlay text said.

The post caption added: “The entire Olympics opening ceremony makes sense”.

A reverse image search of the image of the young man revealed it to be a modified version of an image of a model on a stock photo website.

The Macrons meeting Anthony Albanese and partner in Paris.
 Brigitte Macron (right) has been the subject of conspiracy theories for several years 

The body of the young man pictured was identical to the image in the post, with the same pose, contours, and hand placement.

However, the man in the Instagram image had a different head and a chest tattoo.

The distinct marks on the wall above the man’s left shoulder and right ear were also identical to those in the Instagram image.

The image and claim have also been viewed millions of times after being posted on X, formerly Twitter, by a French-speaking user.

Similar falsehoods about Ms Macron have circulated since at least 2021, originally spread by far-right French websites, the BBC reported.

Brigitte Macron and her husband at the Olympics closing ceremony.
 Brigitte Macron (right) was present at several events during the recent Paris Olympics. 

Many of the false claims say she was born as a male named Jean-Michel, which the letters of the tattoo superimposed on the altered Instagram image spell.

French court is due to rule in September in the trial of two women accused of making false claims about Ms Macron on YouTube in 2021, Le Monde reported

Similar false claims that other prominent female political figures, such as Michelle Obama and Jacinda Ardern, were transgender have been debunked by PolitiFact and The Spinoff NZ.

The Verdict

False – The claim is inaccurate.

AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.

CHECK THE FACTS

Media Literacy Campaign

Stay in Touch

Latest Fact Checks

Latest News

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.