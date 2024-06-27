AAP FACTCHECK
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Chickens in cages at a farm in the United States.
Avian influenza outbreak has not led to government-mandated food rationing. Image by AP PHOTO

Bird flu outbreak sparks baseless food rations claim

Tom Wark June 27, 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

Australia has mandated food rations to prepare for a bird flu pandemic.

OUR VERDICT

False. There are no government-mandated restrictions on poultry products.

AAP FACTCHECK – Australians are being subjected to government-mandated food rationing ahead of a bird flu pandemic, according to an article being shared on social media.

This is false. While two supermarkets have introduced some egg purchase limits amid bird flu outbreaks affecting poultry farms, there’s no government-mandated rationing program.

The false claim comes from an article on The People’s Voice, a website which has been checked multiple times by AAP FactCheck.

Several Facebook posts link to the article.

A Facebook post spreading the false claim
 Eggs and poultry meat are still available to buy in Australia. 

“Australia Mandates ‘Food Rations’ To Prepare for Bird Flu Pandemic,” the article’s headline claims.

“Food bans and food rationing has begun in Australia as the puppet government continues rolling out World Economic Forum policies to please their globalist overlords,” it continues.

“Citing the so-called avian influenza as the excuse, the Australian state of Victoria has … banned consumers from purchasing healthy, everyday products including eggs.”

The article provides no links to government notices.

There are no government-mandated food bans or rationing programs in place.

A federal Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry spokesperson told AAP FactCheck that “governments have not mandated restrictions on consumer purchases due to avian influenza”.

On its website, the Victorian government makes clear there are no state-imposed food restrictions.

It states there is no food safety risk from consuming products, adding “Victoria has a secure supply chain, including the importation of eggs from interstate”.

Since May, at least eight farms in Victoria and two in NSW have detected cases of avian influenza in poultry, while one in ACT is investigating a suspected case.

Bird flu can cause severe symptoms and death in affected birds. The strains detected in Australian poultry are different to the H5N1 strain which is causing concern overseas.

A sign at a quarantine zone in Victoria following bird flu outbreak.
 At least 10 Australian farms have detected strains of avian influenza in poultry.  

Both states’ biosecurity responses have involved euthanising infected and in-contact animals to prevent further virus spread.

Following this, Coles implemented a two-carton, 24-egg limit per customer in all states except Western Australia. News reports say Costco has introduced a 30-egg limit in its NSW stores.

Dr Joanne Sillince, acting chief executive of the Australian Chicken Growers Council,  told AAP FactCheck these limits did not constitute an egg shortage, let alone mandated rationing.

“Coles imposed its egg buying limits because it has a supplier shortage from one of its suppliers, but there is no egg shortage in Victoria or Australia,” Dr Sillince said.

State and federal governments have also confirmed there’s no current threat to food supply or food safety.

Food Standards Australia and New Zealand states that “avian influenza (bird flu) is not a food safety concern”.

It adds: “It is safe to eat properly handled and cooked chicken meat, eggs and egg products.”

The Verdict

The claim that Australia has implemented government-mandated food rationing due to bird flu is false.

Though two supermarket chains have introduced some form of egg purchase limit, governments have not imposed any restrictions.

Food safety authorities confirm there’s no risk to humans from eating properly cooked eggs or poultry.

False – The claim is inaccurate.

AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.

CHECK THE FACTS

Media Literacy Campaign

Stay in Touch

Latest Fact Checks

Latest News

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.