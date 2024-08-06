Blame for Liverpool riot misplaced on social media

AAP FACTCHECK – A video shows a group of immigrants rioting in the British city of Liverpool, social media users claim.

This is false. The video shows a riot organised by the far-right near a mosque in the city.

The fatal stabbing of three young girls in the northwest English town of Southport last week has been seized on by anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim groups, with misformation online fuelling disorder in towns and cities.

Several Facebook posts feature a video they claim shows immigrants throwing fireworks at a line of police in an urban street.

“Mass migration immigrants FIGHTING against the PEOPLE of England that graciously welcomed them,” one post caption said.

Social media users are twisting the facts of the ongoing riots in the UK.

Another post caption said: “Apparently, the british did not understand what they were doing when they allowed so many immigrants into their country”.

The social media accounts sharing claims about the video appear to be based outside the UK.

AAP FactCheck‘s analysis confirmed the video showed unrest on County Road in the Walton area of Liverpool on August 3, 2024.

The footage showed (video mark 23 seconds) a barber shop sign, a shopfront that read “Paul Crowley & Co” and a store featuring a distinct crown logo.

One second later, a red neon KFC sign can also be seen in the distance.

A Google search revealed the fast food chain has one outlet in the Walton area of Liverpool on Country Rd.

Google Street View of the approximate location where the video was filmed showed the same barber, albeit with new signage, next door to “Paul Crowley & Co Solicitors” and the crown logo of the neighbouring Eastern European market, Krakus.

A Google Street View image (left) shows the same shops as those in the video (right).

The Liverpool Echo newspaper reported the disorder on County Rd began after people gathered near a mosque on Saturday night, following calls on “far-right social media channels”.

Rioters also torched a library in the area. Several people have faced court in relation to the disorder.

Across the UK, at least 420 people have been arrested in relation to the riots.

The BBC and The Telegraph reported that clashes have also broken out between far-right protesters and counter-protesters.

The Verdict False – The claim is inaccurate. AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

