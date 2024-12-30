AAP FACTCHECK
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
BioNTech founders Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci
Ugur Sahin (R) founded vaccine company BioNTech with his wife Ozlem Tureci. Image by AP PHOTO

Claims vaccine company CEO didn’t get the COVID jab are false

George Driver December 30, 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

The CEO of BioNTech, which developed a COVID-19 vaccine with Pfizer, did not get vaccinated. 

OUR VERDICT

False: CEO Ugur Sahin was vaccinated in January 2021 and claims he was unvaccinated stem from an interview conducted when he wasn't eligible.

AAP FACTCHECK – Social media users are continuing to falsely claim the CEO of a global biotech company hasn’t been vaccinated for COVID-19, despite the claim being debunked multiple times.

The latest claim was made in a New Zealand Instagram post that includes the caption: “THEY JUST TOOK THE PISS… Non (sic) of them took it.” 

It includes a video of BioNTech CEO and cofounder Ugur Sahin who is asked why he hasn’t received the vaccine.

“I am legally not allowed to take the vaccine at the moment. We of course consider (sic) to make that possible. It is more important for us that our coworkers and partners get vaccinated,” he replies.

Screenshot of an Instagram post making false claims about Ugur Sahin.
 Ugur Sahin has been vaccinated since January 2021 

Prof Sahin is then asked why he can’t legally take the vaccine and he replies that he is not on the priority list for the vaccine rollout. 

“The vaccine is not allowed to be taken outside of this priority list and what is also important, we were even not allowed to participate in clinical trials because per law it is not possible to include company people into such trials.”

The clip, however, was filmed before the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Germany in December 2020, and Prof Sahin was vaccinated about a month later.

German TV network DW News uploaded the interview from which the Instagram post is taken to YouTube on December 23, 2020. 

In the full video, Prof Sahin is interviewed outside what appears to be BioNTech’s headquarters in Mainz, Germany and is asked about the newly developed COVID-19 vaccine. 

BioNTech partnered with Pfizer in March 2020 to develop a potential mRNA-based COVID vaccine. 

The vaccine was first authorised for emergency use in the UK on December 2, 2020, with the first vaccines administered on December 8.

A nnurse prepares a COVID-19 vaccination.
 Germany’s vaccine rollout began in December 2020. 

Germany’s vaccine rollout began on December 26, beginning with healthcare workers, aged care residents and people aged over 80, meaning Prof Sahin, then aged 55, would have been ineligible on December 23, 2020 when the interview took place.

However, he was vaccinated the following year. In an interview with the Times in September 2021, Prof Sahin said he was vaccinated “at the end of January”. 

DW has reported Prof Sahin was vaccinated by March 2021 and BioNtech also confirmed to Reuters that he was vaccinated in early 2021.

The claim has also been debunked by AP and USA Today

CEOs of other pharmaceutical companies that developed COVID-19 vaccines have also been vaccinated, despite the claim in the post.

A similar claim was made about Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, also based on an interview during the early stages of the vaccine rollout. 

Mr Bourla was vaccinated in early 2021 and posted a photo of him getting his second dose on X, formerly known as Twitter, on March 11, 2021.

Stephane Bancel, CEO of vaccine developer Moderna, recently posted a photo on LinkedIn of him getting a COVID-19 booster vaccine.

The Verdict

False – The claim is inaccurate.

AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.

CHECK THE FACTS

Media Literacy Campaign

Stay in Touch

Latest Fact Checks

Latest News

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.