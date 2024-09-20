Crafty crop used to spread disinformation about Israeli Jews

False. The article is satirical and was published to ridicule anti-Semitism.

An Israeli newspaper has reported that Jews are not genetically tied to the Middle East and will be deported to Ukraine.

AAP FACTCHECK – An article published on an Israeli news website says that Jews are not genetically tied to the Middle East and are set to be deported to Ukraine, according to posts circulating on social media.

This claim is false. The article is satirical and edited screenshots of the headline fail to include the editor’s note clearly stating that the blog post was intended to be comedic.

Many posts include an image showing the headline of a piece in The Times of Israel. It reads: “Leaked report: Israel acknowledges Jews in fact Khazars; Secret plan for reverse migration to Ukraine.”

The social media posts feature a misleadingly cropped screenshot of the article’s headline.

The headline is authentic and is from a blog post published by author and academic Jim Wald on March 18, 2014.

But the social media posts neglect to show the editor’s note in red text at the beginning of the original piece, stating: “This blog post is a work of satire.”

The note continues: “It was published in 2014 on the eve of Purim, a Jewish holiday that is celebrated with wild merrimaking and raucous comedy – with a particular emphasis on poking fun at antisemitism and ignorance.”

The misleading screenshots of the article have been used to push theories about the supposed lack of ties of the Jewish people to the state of Israel.

The disclaimer is clearly visible in red at the top of the blog on the Times of Israel page.

The reference to “Khazars” in Mr Wald’s article refers to a fringe theory that Israeli Jews are descended from the ancient Khazar empire of southeastern Europe, not the Middle East.

The Khazarian theory has been used for decades by people who wish to delegitimise the existence of a Jewish state in Israel, including Palestinian leaders such as Mahmoud Abbas.

AAP FactCheck previously debunked a claim relating to the Khazarian theory.

The Verdict False – The claim is inaccurate. AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.