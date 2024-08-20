AAP FACTCHECK
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.
The clip doesn't include the context of the former US president's remarks. Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP PHOTO

Did Trump forget which US state he was in? No

James McManagan August 20, 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

Donald Trump mistook Pennsylvania for North Carolina during a rally.

OUR VERDICT

False. Trump was referring to a section of his audience from North Carolina.

AAP FACTCHECK – Donald Trump mistook Pennsylvania for North Carolina during a campaign rally, social media users claim.

This is false. Footage of an August 17 rally has been edited to make it appear as if the former US president is referring to the Pennsylvania rally as being in North Carolina.

However, he is actually referring to a group of supporters in the crowd from North Carolina.

“Trump just mistook Pennsylvania for North Carolina at his rally,” one Facebook user posted alongside a screenshot of the rally.

Another user shared the video with text that reads: “Trump forgets what state he is in.”

“THEY WOULDA ATE JOE UP FOR THIS!!” the video’s caption adds. 

Facebook video featuring the false claim.
 Social media users were quick to jump on the supposed gaffe. 

But extended clips of the rally tell a different story.

Trump’s initial reference to North Carolina comes at the 12 minute 25 second mark as he points out regular rally attendees.

“I have another group from a place called North Carolina, has anybody ever heard of North Caro…We love North Carolina,” Trump says while pointing to his left to a section of the crowd.

“The beautiful ladies over there. This is number…217,” he says in reference to the number of rallies the group has supposedly attended.

The mention of North Carolina used for the false claim comes at 29 minutes.

“A guy’s waiting with his family for three and a half, four days, they have a tent, and the tent is set up. They have hundreds of them and they wait,” Trump says in reference to comments that he speaks for too long at rallies.

“And then I walk in, speak for 15 minutes and leave…would that be OK North Carolina? I don’t think so, right? They want me to speak all day.”

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally.
 Trump references Pennsylvania numerous times in the full video. 

As he asks the question, he points to the same section of the crowd he did earlier when referencing his group of loyal North Carolina supporters.

Trump repeatedly addresses the crowd with references to Pennsylvania during the speech. He makes reference to fracking in the state, the future of energy in the state and namechecks various Pennsylvania politicians.

He concludes by telling the crowd how important the state will be in November’s election.

The Verdict

False – The claim is inaccurate.

AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.

CHECK THE FACTS

Media Literacy Campaign

Stay in Touch

Latest Fact Checks

Latest News

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.