Did Trump forget which US state he was in? No

False. Trump was referring to a section of his audience from North Carolina.

AAP FACTCHECK – Donald Trump mistook Pennsylvania for North Carolina during a campaign rally, social media users claim.

This is false. Footage of an August 17 rally has been edited to make it appear as if the former US president is referring to the Pennsylvania rally as being in North Carolina.

However, he is actually referring to a group of supporters in the crowd from North Carolina.

“Trump just mistook Pennsylvania for North Carolina at his rally,” one Facebook user posted alongside a screenshot of the rally.

Another user shared the video with text that reads: “Trump forgets what state he is in.”

“THEY WOULDA ATE JOE UP FOR THIS!!” the video’s caption adds.

Social media users were quick to jump on the supposed gaffe.

But extended clips of the rally tell a different story.

Trump’s initial reference to North Carolina comes at the 12 minute 25 second mark as he points out regular rally attendees.

“I have another group from a place called North Carolina, has anybody ever heard of North Caro…We love North Carolina,” Trump says while pointing to his left to a section of the crowd.

“The beautiful ladies over there. This is number…217,” he says in reference to the number of rallies the group has supposedly attended.

The mention of North Carolina used for the false claim comes at 29 minutes.

“A guy’s waiting with his family for three and a half, four days, they have a tent, and the tent is set up. They have hundreds of them and they wait,” Trump says in reference to comments that he speaks for too long at rallies.

“And then I walk in, speak for 15 minutes and leave…would that be OK North Carolina? I don’t think so, right? They want me to speak all day.”

Trump references Pennsylvania numerous times in the full video.

As he asks the question, he points to the same section of the crowd he did earlier when referencing his group of loyal North Carolina supporters.

Trump repeatedly addresses the crowd with references to Pennsylvania during the speech. He makes reference to fracking in the state, the future of energy in the state and namechecks various Pennsylvania politicians.

He concludes by telling the crowd how important the state will be in November’s election.

The Verdict False – The claim is inaccurate. AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network.

