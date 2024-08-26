Dutton wrong with ‘unprecedented’ visa claim

False. The visas were also approved for Ukrainians following the Russian invasion in 2022.

It is unprecedented for people fleeing a war zone to be given tourist visas.

AAP FACTCHECK – Federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton claims Palestinians arriving in Australia on tourist visas after fleeing a war zone is unprecedented.

This is false. Ukrainian nationals were approved for the same visa following the Russian invasion in February 2022.

Mr Dutton made the claim several times during an interview on August 15, after saying the government should stop granting visas to Palestinians fleeing Gaza.

“You can’t bring people out of a war zone onto tourist visas, no less, which is without precedent,” he said when questioned about his rhetoric.

“Thirteen hundred people have come here on tourist visas, again, without precedent,” he added, along with “… they’ve been brought in on a tourist visa, which, again, is unprecedented.”

AAP FactCheck contacted Mr Dutton’s office for evidence to support his claim but did not receive a response.

More than 2500 Palestinians have been handed visitor visas.

On October 7 2023, Hamas, designated a terrorist group by the Australian government, attacked Israel, killing 1200 people and resulting in more than 200 hostages, according to Israeli authorities.

In the months since, Israel has sustained a bombing campaign and ground offensive in Gaza that has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians, according to the local health ministry. About 1.9 million Gazans have been displaced while the remaining population is facing disease outbreak and “catastrophic levels of food insecurity” according to the United Nations.

Gaza’s last exit point, the Rafah crossing, is controlled by the Israeli and Egyptian authorities and has been closed to civilians since May.

The Department of Home Affairs released figures showing that as of August 12, the government has rejected 7111 and approved 2922 visas for holders of Palestinian travel documents since October 7.

Of those approved, 2568 were temporary visitor visas, while 354 were others, including 95 family visas, 39 resident return visas, 74 skilled migration visas, 51 student visas, 87 other temporary visas and eight other visas.

Visitor visas last between three and 12 months and recipients cannot work, access education or Medicare.

Of the approved visas, 1300 people have arrived in Australia at the time of writing.

The Department of Home Affairs confirmed to AAP FactCheck that since February 2022, 15,511 Ukrainians have been approved for the same temporary visitor visa.

Visitor visas have been used for those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Jane McAdam, a professor of law at the UNSW Kaldor Centre, confirmed visitor visas have been used previously.

“While not commonly used, some people seeking to flee Ukraine … were able to use visitor visas to get to safety quickly,” she told AAP FactCheck.

University of Technology Sydney associate professor of law Athena Vogl agreed the granting of visitor visas for Palestinians is not unprecedented.

“In fact, the government continues to make visitor visas available to Ukrainians with connections to Australia and seeking to flee the Russian invasion,” she said.

Dr Vogl noted the then coalition government prioritised and fast tracked visa applications from Ukrainian citizens.

“They will go to the top of the pile and I have asked for those to be concluded urgently,” Scott Morrison said in February 2022.

Many Ukrainians who arrived on tourist visas later transitioned onto humanitarian visas, which allow individuals to work, study, and access healthcare and social support.

Home Affairs minister Tony Burke said the government is looking at “the next step” for Palestinians in Australia on visitor visas with many due to expire soon, but no announcements have been made.

The Verdict Flase – The claim is inaccurate. AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.