AAP FACTCHECK
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Tesla CEO and director of SPACEX Elon Musk delivering a presentation
A fake tweet purporting to be from X owner Elon Musk is doing the rounds. Image by Morgan Sette/AAP PHOTOS

Elon Musk’s ‘weird’ warning about Trump supporters is fake

William Summers August 2, 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

Elon Musk threatened X users calling Trump supporters “weird”.

OUR VERDICT

False. The X post attributed to Mr Musk is fabricated.

AAP FACTCHECK – Social media users have been taken in by what looks like a warning from X boss Elon Musk that users of his social media platform will be “punished” if they call Donald Trump supporters “weird”.

The warning supposedly took the form of an X post published by Mr Musk on July 30 that said calling Trump supporters weird “will not be tolerated on this platform”.

This is false. The X post attributed to Mr Musk is not real. It appears to have been created using a fake tweet generator and published as a joke.

Tweet showing a fake Elon Musk threat post with the words 'FAKE POST'
 A screenshot of the fake post was shared by parody account “Liam Nissan”. 

The account @theliamnissan (“Liam Nissan”) posted a screenshot of the fabricated message to X, formerly known as Twitter, on July 31.

The screenshot of the fake post includes Mr Musk’s profile picture and username to make it look as if it is a genuine message by the outspoken tech billionaire.

“‘Weird’ is being used as a slur against Trump supporters, and it will not be tolerated on this platform. Trump supporters should not have to face ridicule for their beliefs,” the text of the fabricated post says.

“Any harassment of Trump supporters using the term ‘Weird’ will be punished.”

The poster’s account bio describes itself as a “parody” and many of the account’s previous posts are critical of both the Trump campaign and Mr Musk.

The claim is likely a reference to Democrats using the word “weird” to disparage the Republican campaign.

Kamala Harris and other senior party figures have repeatedly used the word to describe the former president and his vice-presidential pick JD Vance.

Users on other social media platforms and sites have reposted the fabricated tweet, apparently without realising it wasn’t real.

Elon Musk X/Twitter bio.
 Elon Musk’s genuine X bio provides some clues as to the fake post’s errors. 

A clue the post is not genuine is that Mr Musk’s real X account has an X brand logo beside his name – something unavailable to regular users and missing from the fabricated tweet.

The parody post also doesn’t appear in Mr Musk’s timeline and an advanced X search for “weird” does not produce any associated results.

Additionally, the screenshot of the fake post includes highly unlikely views metrics.

Tweets can easily be fabricated using one of many fake tweet generators available online.

After attempting to contact X about the bogus post, AAP FactCheck received an auto-generated email response “Busy now, please check back later”.

The Verdict

False – The claim is inaccurate.

AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.

CHECK THE FACTS

Media Literacy Campaign

Stay in Touch

Latest Fact Checks

Latest News

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.