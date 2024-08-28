AAP FACTCHECK
Solar panels are seen at Mount Majura Solar farm in Canberra
A solar project in the Northern Territory will provide power to both Australia and Singapore. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Facts outshine baseless NT solar farm claim

Tom Wark August 28, 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

A Northern Territory solar farm project will provide zero benefit to Australians.

OUR VERDICT

False. Two-thirds of the power generated will be used in Darwin.

AAP FACTCHECK – The newly approved largest solar farm in the country will provide no benefit to Australians, it’s being claimed on social media, because all power generated will be sent to Singapore.

This is false. While some of the energy will be exported to Singapore via an undersea cable, most of the generated power will be used in Darwin.

“#SOLAR LOVING MP’S [sic] SALIVATE OVER PLIBERSEK’S ‘LARGEST EVER’ SITE, THEN JUST HAPPEN TO ACKNOWLEDGE IT’S LOCATED IN NT BECAUSE IT’S INTENDING TO SUPPLY #SINGAPORE!!!” a Facebook post reads.

Crossed-out Facebook post about NT solar farm.
 The Facebook post’s claims about where the energy will go are incorrect. 

The post continues: “SO ZERO BENEFIT TO #AUSSIE CONSUMERS!!!”

The site referred to in the post is the Australia-Asia Power Link (AAPowerLink) proposed by renewable energy company SunCable which would involve the construction of the world’s largest renewable energy and storage facility in the Northern Territory.

The project includes the construction of a solar farm in the Barkly region of the NT, approximately 800 kilometres of overhead transmission lines to transport the power generated to Darwin and a 4300km submarine cable connecting Darwin to Singapore.

AAPowerLink received its final environmental approval from Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek on August 21.

However, claims that the power generated by the solar farm will provide no benefit to Australians are false because the majority of the power will stay in the NT.

In a statement to AAP FactCheck, SunCable confirmed that only 1.75GW of power produced by the solar farm will be transported to Singapore via the new cable, while 4GW will be used for electricity demand in Darwin.

Minister for Environment Tanya Plibersek before Question Time
 Minister for the Environment Tanya Plibersek has approved the solar project. 

SunCable’s website also states that the power generated by the new farm will be used to deliver electricity to green industry in Darwin, including the Middle Arm Sustainable Development Precinct.

The project will develop in stages, with 900MW expected to be delivered to Darwin in Stage 1 and the other approximately 3GW in Stage 2.

Ms Plibersek confirmed that Australia would still receive the majority of the power generated by the site.

“SunCable’s Australia-Asia Power Link will be the biggest solar farm in Australia and is expected to generate up to 6GW of renewable energy, including 4GW to be used in Darwin,” she said.

The Verdict

False – The claim is inaccurate.

