Fake Fox poll targets Trump

AAP FACTCHECK – A Fox News poll shows 89 per cent of military veterans support Kamala Harris to be the next US president, social media posts claim.

This is false. The poll is fake.

The poll graphic being shared online has likely been created as disinformation following presidential candidate Donald Trump’s controversial visit to Arlington National Cemetery on August 26.

The former president used his visit to the military cemetery just outside Washington DC to criticise Harris over the deaths of US service members during the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

Trump has faced criticism from some quarters for using the cemetery to film promotional material.

The poll claims Donald Trump has little support among veterans.

The posts feature a supposed Fox News TV graphic that states 89 per cent of veterans support the Democratic vice president in the US presidential election, while only nine per cent support the former Republican president.

The poll, claiming to have been conducted among registered voters from August 26-28, also shows Harris has much larger support than Trump among “female veterans”, “active military” and “wounded vets”.

“I was surprised to see these numbers on a Fox news poll,” one Facebook user wrote.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are vying to become the next US president.

AAP FactCheck searched for any such poll and found no evidence Fox News had published the results.

A Fox News spokesperson confirmed to AAP FactCheck the poll was fake.

Many of the Facebook posts show a screenshot of an X post from a pro-Harris user which has now been deleted.

The Verdict False — The claim is inaccurate.

