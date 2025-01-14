AAP FACTCHECK
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Fake website claiming Penny Wong is being sued.
The bogus web page is quite convincing, though there are several telltale signs. Image by Facebook/AAP

Fake news article targets Foreign Minister Penny Wong in crypto scam

James McManagan January 14, 2025
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

Penny Wong is being sued for spruiking an investment platform in an interview.

OUR VERDICT

False. The article making the claim is fake and Ms Wong has not promoted such a platform.

AAP FACTCHECK – Foreign Minister Penny Wong is not being sued for spruiking an investment platform in an interview on an Australian TV show, despite claims on social media.

Ms Wong made no such statement nor did she give any such interview.

The claim has been shared in a Facebook post linking to an interview transcript on a suspicious webpage that resembles a news.com.au article.

Facebook post linking to a fake News Corp article about Penny Wong
 Despite linking to a fake news.com.au article, the Facebook link shows competitor Nine’s logo. 

“Bank of Australia is suing Penny Wong for what she said on live TV,” the post’s caption reads.

The linked article claims the senator is being sued by the non-existent “Bank of Australia” for spruiking cryptocurrency software in a TV interview.

It also includes a purported transcript of Ms Wong’s supposed interview.

Several clues indicate the supposed news.com.au article and its host webpage are fakes.

The URL is different to the news.com.au website, with the domain name “touxan.top” and the unlikely word path “nestory-irankunda-loaned-grasshopper-club-zurich-bayern-munich”.

Pic of Penny Wong added to a screenshot of The Cheap Seats.
 An image within the fake article has clearly been digitally altered to add Penny Wong. 

The navigation bar links at the top of the page aren’t clickable (despite the cursor changing to a hand when hovering) and the time doesn’t change.

It also carries the byline of Adam Kohler, who is a veteran ABC finance correspondent and doesn’t write for news.com.au.

AAP FactCheck could find no record of Ms Wong ever endorsing any cryptocurrency platforms.

And while there is a bank named Bank Australia (no “of”), and the country’s central bank is called the Reserve Bank of Australia, no entity named “Bank of Australia” specifically exists.

The Verdict

False – The claim is inaccurate.

AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.

CHECK THE FACTS

Media Literacy Campaign

Stay in Touch

Latest Fact Checks

Latest News

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.