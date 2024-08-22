Fake quotes used to ridicule Trump

AAP FACTCHECK – Donald Trump says a box of breakfast cereal now costs $100 and people have to use “grocery ID” to buy it, social media users claim.

This is false. Trump has made no such remarks and the user who first posted the alleged comments said his post was meant as a joke.

“You used to be able to get cereal for 20, 30 bucks a pound. Now it’s at least a hundred dollars ($A150) a pound, probably. They debit it straight from your account when you show them your grocery ID,” the posts claim Trump said.

The posts include a photo of Trump at the press conference standing next to a table of groceries.

The quotes used in the caption of the post are fabricated.

“Let’s play who said this?” one post reads.

“Does anyone have any idea what the hell he’s talking about?” another post adds.

The claims stem from an 80-minute press conference Trump held in New Jersey on August 15, when he spoke about inflation and grocery prices while attacking Democratic opponent Kamala Harris.

AAP FactCheck reviewed the full press conference and found Trump made no such comments.

Donald Trump only mentioned the percentage increase of cereal prices.

Trump did mention cereal during the event, saying “grocery prices have skyrocketed, cereals are up 26 per cent”, while standing next to various cereal boxes and other household staples.

AAP FactCheck traced the origins of the quote to a post on an X account called Conspiratorial Templates.

In comments under the post, the user confirmed it was a parody.

