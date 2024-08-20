Fake satanic images try to bedevil Taylor Swift’s reputation

False. The images are fake and likely produced using artificial intelligence technology.

Taylor Swift performed in front of a pentagram wearing bat wings and devil horns.

AAP FACTCHECK – Pop megastar Taylor Swift has been pictured performing in front of a pentagram, wearing devil horns and bat wings, social media users claim.

This is false. The images depicting Swift are fake, likely produced with generative AI.

The posts all share similar content, with some in Polish posted ahead of Swift’s concerts in Warsaw in early August, accusing the singer-songwriter of being an instrument of the devil.

The posts allege Swift performs satanic magic and casts spells.

“Taylor Swift does not hide who she serves, on the contrary, and during her concerts she performs rituals – satanic magic and casting spells,” some of the posts read.

“The cabal always uses mind controlled slaves like Taylor Swift, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga and many more to influence the minds of your children.

“The entire music industry and Hollywood is pure satanic filth.”

The posts include dozens of photos of Swift. AAP FactCheck has identified 10 images being used that show clear signs of generative AI.

In each image, Swift is shown wearing horns and bat wings while performing in front of occult imagery such as a pentagram.

Taylor Swift performs in Melbourne without horns, tatts or bat wings.

Swift has been on her record-breaking Era’s world tour since March 2023, with each concert producing thousands of viral images and videos.

AAP FactCheck performed a Google reverse image search of all 10 images, which returned no results of Swift performing in similar costumes or with a pentagram.

None of the images depict the same costume; indicating they were produced in response to a generative AI prompt.

Several also depict large tattoos on Swift’s face, midsection, chest and arms.

The images were likely produced using AI prompts.

Recent genuine images show Swift does not have any matching tattoos.

Several of the posts’ pictures also show abnormalities in Swift’s hands, a common trait in images generated with AI.

They depict clumpy joints and thumbs awkwardly overlapping fingers.

Weird fingers are common in AI-generated images.

AAP FactCheck ran the 10 images through AI detection software website aiornot.com.

All returned reports that concluded they were “likely AI generated”.

Conspiracy theories associating Swift with satanic rituals have been circulating online for several years, according to Forbes.

The accusations often hinge on snake imagery Swift used throughout her 2017 album Reputation.

The Verdict False – The claim is inaccurate.

