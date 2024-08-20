AAP FACTCHECK
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
One of the images of Swift used on the Facebook post.
Social media posts claim Taylor Swift is performing satanic rituals at her concerts. Image by Facebook

Fake satanic images try to bedevil Taylor Swift’s reputation

James McManagan August 20, 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

Taylor Swift performed in front of a pentagram wearing bat wings and devil horns.

OUR VERDICT

False. The images are fake and likely produced using artificial intelligence technology.

AAP FACTCHECK – Pop megastar Taylor Swift has been pictured performing in front of a pentagram, wearing devil horns and bat wings, social media users claim.

This is false. The images depicting Swift are fake, likely produced with generative AI.

The posts all share similar content, with some in Polish posted ahead of Swift’s concerts in Warsaw in early August, accusing the singer-songwriter of being an instrument of the devil. 

A screenshot of the one of the Facebook posts.
 The posts allege Swift performs satanic magic and casts spells. 

“Taylor Swift does not hide who she serves, on the contrary, and during her concerts she performs rituals – satanic magic and casting spells,” some of the posts read.

“The cabal always uses mind controlled slaves like Taylor Swift, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga and many more to influence the minds of your children.

“The entire music industry and Hollywood is pure satanic filth.”

The posts include dozens of photos of Swift. AAP FactCheck has identified 10 images being used that show clear signs of generative AI. 

In each image, Swift is shown wearing horns and bat wings while performing in front of occult imagery such as a pentagram.

Taylor Swift performing in Melbourne
 Taylor Swift performs in Melbourne without horns, tatts or bat wings. 

Swift has been on her record-breaking Era’s world tour since March 2023, with each concert producing thousands of viral images and videos.

AAP FactCheck performed a Google reverse image search of all 10 images, which returned no results of Swift performing in similar costumes or with a pentagram.

None of the images depict the same costume; indicating they were produced in response to a generative AI prompt.

Several also depict large tattoos on Swift’s face, midsection, chest and arms.

One of the images posted to Facebook.
 The images were likely produced using AI prompts. 

Recent genuine images show Swift does not have any matching tattoos.

Several of the posts’ pictures also show abnormalities in Swift’s hands, a common trait in images generated with AI. 

They depict clumpy joints and thumbs awkwardly overlapping fingers. 

One of the images posted to Facebook.
 Weird fingers are common in AI-generated images. 

AAP FactCheck ran the 10 images through AI detection software website aiornot.com.

All returned reports that concluded they were “likely AI generated”.

Conspiracy theories associating Swift with satanic rituals have been circulating online for several years, according to Forbes

The accusations often hinge on snake imagery Swift used throughout her 2017 album Reputation.

The Verdict

False – The claim is inaccurate.

AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.

CHECK THE FACTS

Media Literacy Campaign

Stay in Touch

Latest Fact Checks

Latest News

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.