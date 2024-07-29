French farmer protest mistaken for UK anti-immigrant demonstration

False. The photo shows farmers protesting against new regulations on a beach in France.

A photo shows British farmers using their tractors to block migrant boats arriving in the UK.

AAP FACTCHECK – A photo shows British farmers using tractors to block migrant boats from landing in the UK, social media posts claim.

This is false. The photo shows a farmer protest on the other side of the English Channel in northern France that was unrelated to migration issues.

The image has been shared thousands of times on Facebook, and many users have linked it to anti-migration political messaging.

The overlay text on the image reads: “Farmers blocking boats.”

“Great to see the farmers blocking the boats in Dover,” the captions on many posts say.

An image of a French farmers’ protest is being used to push anti-immigration messages in the UK.

Another Facebook post’s caption said: “Jesus farmers doing boarder (sic) force! As well as producing food!! ..”

However, a Google reverse image search reveals the image is a screenshot of a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, by public radio broadcaster France Bleu Nord on January 27, 2024.

The broadcaster has marked the video location as Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, northern France.

“Several dozen tractors gathered on Le Touquet beach,” the post’s translated caption said.

France Bleu Nord and public television broadcaster France 3 reported at the time that the demonstration was part of a protest against farming regulations in January and February.

Le Touquet was chosen for the protest because French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte own a second home in the coastal town.

