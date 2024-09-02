AAP FACTCHECK
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif
Imane Khelif has been under intense scrutiny over her gender identity. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Imane Khelif’s father did not call her transgender

Soofia Tariq September 2, 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

Olympic boxer Imane Khelif’s father has admitted she is transgender.

OUR VERDICT

False. Mr Khelif has not said his daughter is transgender.

AAP FACTCHECK – The father of Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif has said she is transgender, social media posts claim. 

This is false. Amar Khelif has said she was born and raised female and has never said his daughter is transgender. 

The Algerian boxer was the subject of intense scrutiny during the Paris Olympics, leading to many claims about her gender identity.

A screenshot of one of the Facebook posts.
 Many posts are spreading disinformation about the boxer. 

“Imane Khelif’s Father Breaks Silence on the 2024 Olympic Boxing Champion’s Gender Identity – ‘She Is Transgender, Not a Boy’ Amid Rising Speculation,” one of the Facebook posts reads. 

Many posts feature a photo of Khelif’s father, Amar, in which he is showing an image of his daughter as a child on his phone.

The interview with Mr Khelif was conducted by Reuters news agency.

In the interview, he does not describe his daughter as transgender. Instead, he recalls her growing up as a “little girl” and he repeatedly refers to her as female.

“My child is a girl. She was raised a girl. She is a strong girl,” he said in the interview.

Imane Khelif fights during the Paris Games
 Imane Khelif’s father has never said she is transgender. 

The photo used in the posts is also incorrectly captioned. One of the children pictured next to Mr Khelif is labelled “Imane”.

However, the child pictured is actually one of Imane Khelif’s younger siblings.

The photo, from Getty Images dated August 2, 2024, is captioned: “Omar Khelif, the father of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, shows a picture of his daughter as a child as he sits accompanied by his two young children in the family home”.

Khelif filed a cyberbullying lawsuit in France after winning gold in the women’s 66kg division, naming billionaire Elon Musk and author JK Rowling among her alleged abusers.

The Verdict

False – The claim is inaccurate.

AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.

CHECK THE FACTS

Media Literacy Campaign

Stay in Touch

Latest Fact Checks

Latest News

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.