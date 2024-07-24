AAP FACTCHECK
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Jimmy Carter in 2019.
Former US president Jimmy Carter is in hospice care, but reports of his death are premature. Image by John Amis/AP PHOTO

Jimmy Carter death hoax tricks social media users

Soofia Tariq July 24, 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

The office of Jimmy Carter has announced the former US president has died, aged 99.

OUR VERDICT

False. The statement is fake, posted by an X user to test if people fall for sensationalist headlines.

AAP FACTCHECK – Former US president Jimmy Carter has apparently died, according to a statement doing the rounds on social media.

This is false. The statement about the former Democrat president is fake, posted by a user to see if people would fall for sensationalist headlines.

The claim appears in Facebook posts featuring an image resembling an official document titled “The Office of Jimmy Carter” and topped with the US presidential seal.

“Former US President Jimmy Carter (James Earl Carter, JR.), a passionate champion of human rights, democracy, WWII veteran, and the 39th President of the United States, passed away Tuesday, July 23, at 01:34 a.m at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 99,” the statement says.

Another post featuring the picture says: “RIP Jimmy Carter! Gone To Heaven To Be With Jesus and His Beloved Wife Rosalyn (sic) Carter!”

“So, Jimmy Carter live long enough to see a worse president than him, RIP..” another post says. 

The X post which appears to have started the false claim.
 X readers explained that the user posted the hoax statement to see “how gullible people are”. 

Republican Senator Mike Lee reportedly posted the statement on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption: “My thoughts and prayers are with his family”.

US far-right internet personality Laura Loomer, also reportedly shared the statement on X.

However, there’s no such statement on the website of the Carter Centre, a not-for-profit founded by the former president and his late wife Rosalynn.

AAP FactCheck traced the statement to an X post, with the caption: “BREAKING — Former President Jimmy Carter has passed away. He was 99 years old.”

Errors and bizarre quotes in the document indicate that it’s not authentic and wasn’t posted by Carter’s family.

For example, the second paragraph criticises Mr Carter’s single term in office, saying he “achieved significant foreign policy accomplishments including: selling the United States out to Panama…”. 

Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn in 2015.
 A statement about the death of former US president Jimmy Carter is a fake made as a prank. 

Words such as ‘administration’ and ‘being’ have also been misspelled as ‘administation’ and ‘bweing’.

The document includes several vulgar quotes about the late Rosalynn Carter and another former US first lady, Nancy Reagan.

It also claims that Mr Carter’s son Chip said: “He will be sorely missed not only by our family but by the American people and our enemies around the world who thrive today because of his peace-through-weakness agenda”.

The original X post reveals that the statement is a hoax in the image description, which can be accessed by clicking on the “ALT” tab on the picture.

“President Carter is still alive and in hospice care. This was an experiment to see how gullible people are to sensationalist headlines,” it says. 

Several hours after publishing the original post, the same user replied, saying: “Big thank you yo (sic) everyone who fell for this. Particularly for proving me right: people only read headlines.”

The Carter Centre confirmed to Reuters Fact Check that it had published no such statement.

The Verdict

False – The claim is inaccurate.

AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.

CHECK THE FACTS

Media Literacy Campaign

Stay in Touch

Latest Fact Checks

Latest News

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.