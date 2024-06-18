Kids’ demonic Build-A-Bear toys nothing more than devilish satire

False. The images of the devil bear are satire, not a real product being sold by the company.

AAP FACTCHECK – People are in a spin over claims that pictures online show US company Build-A-Bear is holding workshops with cuddly toys adorned in satanic emblems – devil bears.

This is false. The pictures are satire, and the Build-A-Bear company says it is not selling a “Baphomet bear”.

Build-A-Bear Workshop is a US-based retailer that enables customers to “build” their own bespoke soft toys at in-store workshops.

A Facebook post shares a link to the pictures showing a Build-A-Bear store with bears and staff dressed in gothic attire featuring pentagrams and other occult symbols.

“This is such an eye opener wow Satan is not hiding anymore & after OUR children,” the post says.

Some people have taken the satirical Facebook post at face value.

Another one links to a different post sharing the same pictures with the caption: “End times people. What signs are you looking for?”

One of the original image posts, by digital creator The Pumpkin Express, has more than 5000 comments and 17,000 shares.

“Build A Bear for you or the kids!!! These stores are getting with the times! I want to build a baphomet baby bear. He shall be named Baphy,” the text says.

It also includes the hashtag “relaxitssatire”.

Baphomet is an invented pagan deity embraced by occult and mystical writers, adorned with long horns and bearing symbols such as the pentagram.

The notorious British occultist Aleister Crowley famously adopted the Baphomet in his “Gnostic Mass”.

Baphomet is an invented pagan deity embraced by occult and mystical writers.

But there are no occult links between the Baphomet bear on Facebook and the real Build-A-Bear with the company confirming that particular toy option doesn’t exist.

“Build-A-Bear currently does not, has not, nor has any plans to offer the products or services in question,” a Build-a-Bear Workshop spokesman told AAP FactCheck.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Australia chief executive Gavin Port says the images of the sinister plush toys appear to be AI-generated.

“The Build-A-Bear workshop logos and branding are not correct nor within the brand guidelines,” Mr Port told AAP FactCheck.

A USA Today debunked the original bear images as satire, and traced claims about the retailer selling satanic soft toys to an April 9 post on a satirical Facebook page.

AAP FactCheck has debunked similar claims involving AI-generated images suggesting McDonald’s was selling a Happy Meal with a “Baphomet Burger” and a demonic figurine.

