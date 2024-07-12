AAP FACTCHECK
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Two children in school uniform.
The "trafficked" children claim is partly the result of significant mathematical errors. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Major maths blunder behind missing children claim

Blair Wise July 12, 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

More than 2.7 million Australian children are taken from their parents each year by the government.

OUR VERDICT

False. Around 45,000 were in out-of-home care according to the latest figures.

AAP FACTCHECK – The Australian government is supposedly removing 2.7 million children from their parents each year, according to a social media post.

This is false. The post makes a significant calculation error, erroneously adding millions to the number of children in out-of-home care.

The latest statistics, as of June 2022, show there were 45,400 children in out-of-home care.

The post claims that: “2,753,000 out of 5,100,000 children are taken from natural biological parents over 50% while native [sic] Australians make up 0.08% of children taken away from biological parents!”

It includes a mishmash of screenshots from multiple government documents and news reports, featuring statistics around child protection services.

One of the screenshots highlights a figure from the Child Protection Australia 2019-20 report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.

This reads: “Each year, around 3% of all children aged 0–17 are assisted by Australia’s child protection systems”.

The Facebook post featuring the false claim.
 The post makes a mathematical clanger when calculating percentages. 

The user then adds a red text overlay on the images, which reads: “3% per year X 18 years = 54%”.

They then claim 54 per cent of Australia’s 5.1 million children are being “trafficked”, which totals 2.754 million.

The maths behind this claim contains several significant errors.

Firstly, the three per cent referred to in the report relates to all children assisted by child protection systems, not exclusively those who have been “removed” from their parents or are receiving out-of-home care.

The latest Australian Institute of Health and Welfare data shows 45,400 children were in out-of-home care (page 4) as of June 2022.

This amounts to about 0.9 per cent of the user’s figure of 5.1 million children, which appears to be a statistic from 2014.

Of the 45,400 children, 19,400 were Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, or 42.7 per cent of the children, not 0.08 per cent as claimed.

Secondly, the three per cent figure refers to all children aged 0-17 who access child protection services.

Taking the user’s figure of 5.1 million children in Australia, three per cent of this is 153,000 children, not 2.754 million.

To add an extra three per cent for every year up to 18, to produce a total of 54 per cent, is nonsensical.

AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.

CHECK THE FACTS

Media Literacy Campaign

Stay in Touch

Latest Fact Checks

Latest News

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.