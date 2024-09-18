Military mash-up video used to spread false fear of Middle East escalation

A video shows the Jordanian army mobilising on its border with Israel in September.

AAP FACTCHECK – A video shows the Jordanian army mobilising troops and weaponry along the border with Israel in September 2024, social media users claim.

This is false. The video is a compilation of unrelated clips from previous months dating as far back as almost two years. There have been no reports of Jordanian military mobilisation.

The claim appears in a TikTok video dated September 8, 2024 that’s being linked in several Facebook posts which also make claims about Islamic and Christian history.

“The Jordanian army is mobilizing its forces and weapons on the borders with Isreal,” the video overlay text reads.

No, Jordan is not mobilising troops on the Israeli border.

However, none of the clips used in the compilation are from the suggested date.

A reverse image search reveals a clip showing a convoy of trucks carrying missiles is from Russian state broadcaster RT‘s report about missiles being transported to the Israeli city of Eilat on April 4, 2024. The clip in the TikTok video has been flipped.

Another clip is identical to footage posted on X, formerly Twitter, on April 13, 2024, by Kosovar activist Kaltrina Kamberi who said it showed Serbian tanks surrounding a village.

AAP FactCheck could not independently verify Ms Kamberi’s claim, but the clip was posted months before the TikTok video claiming it showed events in Jordan.

There are no credible news reports suggesting Jordanian troops are massing on the border.

Another clip is a mirrored version of footage posted on Telegram, on February 16, 2024. The translated caption reads: “Training sessions of the Kazakh military”.

AAP FactCheck couldn’t independently verify if the footage was taken in Kazakhstan, but it was also posted months before the TikTok compilation which supposedly shows footage from September 2024.

Another clip is from a Euronews report from October 2022 on special training for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

AAP FactCheck was unable to find any news reports or Jordanian government statements about the country deploying or massing its army on Israel’s border.

The Verdict False – The claim is inaccurate. AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network.

