Jordanian soldiers patrol near the eastern Jordan-Syria border,
Jordanian soldiers are not massing on the Israeli border as claimed. Image by AP PHOTO

Military mash-up video used to spread false fear of Middle East escalation

Tom Wark September 18, 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

A video shows the Jordanian army mobilising on its border with Israel in September.

OUR VERDICT

False. The video is a compilation of unrelated clips originally posted months earlier.

AAP FACTCHECK – A video shows the Jordanian army mobilising troops and weaponry along the border with Israel in September 2024, social media users claim.

This is false. The video is a compilation of unrelated clips from previous months dating as far back as almost two years. There have been no reports of Jordanian military mobilisation.

The claim appears in a TikTok video dated September 8, 2024 that’s being linked in several Facebook posts which also make claims about Islamic and Christian history.

“The Jordanian army is mobilizing its forces and weapons on the borders with Isreal,” the video overlay text reads.

Image of military operations posted on TikTok
 No, Jordan is not mobilising troops on the Israeli border. 

However, none of the clips used in the compilation are from the suggested date.

A reverse image search reveals a clip showing a convoy of trucks carrying missiles is from Russian state broadcaster RT‘s report about missiles being transported to the Israeli city of Eilat on April 4, 2024. The clip in the TikTok video has been flipped.

Another clip is identical to footage posted on X, formerly Twitter, on April 13, 2024, by Kosovar activist Kaltrina Kamberi who said it showed Serbian tanks surrounding a village.

AAP FactCheck could not independently verify Ms Kamberi’s claim, but the clip was posted months before the TikTok video claiming it showed events in Jordan.

Jordanian troops lined up in preperation to meet Prince William.
 There are no credible news reports suggesting Jordanian troops are massing on the border. 

Another clip is a mirrored version of footage posted on Telegram, on February 16, 2024. The translated caption reads: “Training sessions of the Kazakh military”.

AAP FactCheck couldn’t independently verify if the footage was taken in Kazakhstan, but it was also posted months before the TikTok compilation which supposedly shows footage from September 2024.

Another clip is from a  Euronews report from October 2022 on special training for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

AAP FactCheck was unable to find any news reports or Jordanian government statements about the country deploying or massing its army on Israel’s border.

The Verdict

False – The claim is inaccurate.

