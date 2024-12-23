Neither Bill Gates nor ‘Disease X’ involved in biosecurity breach

False. Disease X isn’t a real disease, and while there was a laboratory breach in 2021, the lab is not funded by Mr Gates.

Hundreds of vials of ‘Disease X’ have gone missing from a Queensland laboratory funded by Bill Gates.

AAP FACTCHECK – A security breach at a Queensland lab is being falsely spun to claim that hundreds of vials of a non-existent virus are missing – with a Bill Gates conspiracy theory thrown in for good measure.

Multiple posts on social media are sharing an article claiming that “Hundreds of vials of ‘Disease X’ go missing from Gates-Funded laboratory”.

The claims are being shared from an article on The People’s Voice, which is linked to Your NewsWire, a fake news publisher frequently cited for spreading false news, according to the Poynter Institute for Media Studies.

‘Hundreds of vials of Disease X’ can’t be missing because ‘Disease X’ doesn’t exist.

There’s a germ of truth in the lab story, but the posts misrepresent an actual biosecurity breach involving unaccounted for vials of infectious diseases that went missing from the state-run lab.

However, the incident involved neither “Disease X” – a term used to describe a hypothetical pathogen that could cause a potential future pandemic – nor Bill Gates, who does not fund the lab.

It was recently revealed that 323 virus samples went missing from Queensland’s Public Health Virology Laboratory in 2021 in what Health Minister Tim Nicholls called a “major breach” of biosecurity protocol.

In a statement to AAP Factcheck, a Queensland Health spokesperson confirmed that the only samples missing from the laboratory are Hendra virus, Lyssavirus and Hantavirus.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, but “there is no evidence of risk to the community from the breach,” the minister said in a statement.

Health minister Tim Nicholls says samples of viruses are missing but the community isn’t at risk.

The material apparently went missing after a freezer storing the samples broke down, but there is no suggestion it was taken or stolen from the laboratory.

“Disease X” is not actually a real disease at all. Rather, as AAP FactCheck has previously shown, it is a placeholder term used by scientists, health organisations and world leaders since 2018 to stand in for a potential new virus that could impact global health.

In a February 2024 fact check, University of Melbourne Prof Terry Nolan said the term “X” was used as a placeholder for possible future pandemics, and the idea it was a real disease planned to be inflicted on the world was “ridiculous lunacy”.

Kate Kelland, author of the book DISEASE X — The 100 Days Mission to End Pandemics, explained to AAP FactCheck that ‘Disease X’ was a critical tool in health planning.

“It is an extremely important concept for scientists and public health experts to have as a focus of their work, and of the work the world needs to do, in preparing to face future pandemic threats,” she said.

The claim that billionaire Microsoft founder and vaccination advocate Mr Gates has something to do with funding the Queensland lab has also been debunked.

A Queensland Health spokesperson confirmed the facility was “wholly funded by the Queensland government” when asked by AAP FactCheck if Mr Gates had any connection to the lab.

The Verdict

False – The claim is inaccurate.

AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.