Bees
The Australian Orthopaedic Association has not approved a 'joint healing spray' containing bee venom Image by Achilleas Chiras/EPA PHOTO

No, bee venom ‘healing’ spray hasn’t been approved by health body

David Williams January 15, 2025
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

A bee venom spray has been endorsed by the Australian Orthopaedic Association.

OUR VERDICT

False. The association says it has not endorsed the product.

AAP FACTCHECK – The Australian Orthopaedic Association has not approved a bee venom “joint healing spray” that’s being advertised online, despite social media claims.

“Quickly relieve joint pain and stiffness, restore joint flexibility, and help maintain long-term joint health,” a Facebook post claims, which has been viewed more than 400,000 times.

The user’s comment under the post says the product is “Magnesium Oil & Bee Venom Joint Healing Spray”, while the post asserts the product has been “approved by the Australian Orthopaedic Association (AOA)”.

When contacted by AAP FactCheck, a spokesperson for the AOA said “The AOA hasn’t endorsed this product”.

The post also includes a video which begins with the image of an arthritic hand and a voiceover that says “goodbye to joint pain and stiffness”, followed by images of joints being supposedly cured by the spray.

One of the posts spreading the false claim.
 One post spreading the false claim has over 400,000 views. 

There are several issues with the video that suggest it isn’t a professionally produced marketing campaign.

For example, the voiceover seems to be AI-generated, suggested by the artificial intonation and the lack of variation in pronunciation, especially when saying “bee venom”.

At the seven-second mark, the image of the can of bee venom spray is reversed for no apparent reason.

From the 23-second mark, the video loses sound but continues for another 47 seconds with text warnings about magnesium deficiency.

A link included in the post takes users to the product online that makes the same false endorsement.

It claims: “This product has undergone rigorous quality testing and meets the high standards set by the AOA, effectively relieving pain and promoting bone health. The recommendation and certification from the AOA carry significant authority.”

AAP FackCheck debunked a similar post in October 2024 which advertised a “New Zealand Bee Venom Bone and Joint Treatment Cream”.

That post claimed the product had been certified by the Mayo Clinic in the US, but a spokesperson told AAP FactCheck that was not true.

The Verdict

False – The claim is inaccurate.

