AAP FACTCHECK
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
An athlete takes a drink from a bottle following a training session.
Contrary to claims on social media, energy drinks are safe to consume Image by Paul Miller/AAP PHOTOS

No, energy drinks aren’t poisoning you with cyanide

Tom Wark September 12, 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

Energy drinks, including Celsius, contain four times your daily level of cyanide.

OUR VERDICT

False. While one of the ingredients does contain a cyanide molecule, the level of cyanide is many times lower than the daily maximum recommended intake.

AAP FACTCHECK – Quaffing certain energy drinks gives you more than four times your daily recommended maximum dose of cyanide, a video circulating on social media claims. 

This is false. While certain drinks, including Monster and Celsius,  contain a chemical with a cyanide molecule, the cyanide exposure from drinking these products is significantly lower than the recommended maximum intake.

In a video that’s been widely shared,  health and wellness influencer Gary Brecka states that: “Celsius energy drink has four times the amount of daily cyanide that human beings are meant to ingest.”

He adds that both Celsius and Monster contain a “toxic chemical” called cyanocobalamin that contains “hydrogen cyanide”, and that any supplements containing the chemical should be thrown “in the trash”.

Mr Brecka has since told US news channel WKYC that: “This was a mis-quote and is not accurate. These videos have subsequently been taken down voluntarily as a result of this statement not being accurate. While they may still be in the public media, I have removed all of them from any social media platform under my control and have asked that others do the same as the videos are properly protected.”

One of the posts spreading the false claim.
 Gary Brecka has since retracted the claim. 

Cyanocobalamin is a human-made form of vitamin B12, which is an essential substance our bodies need for healthy nerve function and to make red blood cells and DNA.

Vitamin B12 is found in many animal products, such as meat and dairy.

Cyanocobalamin is the most common form of B12 found in dietary supplements, and contains a cyanide molecule in its structure.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that the provisional maximum tolerable daily intake of cyanide is 20 micrograms (mcg) per kilogram of bodyweight per day.

A 2019 analysis of Monster energy drink’s ingredients, published on the US Department of Agriculture’s FoodData Central website, found that one 240g serving contains 6.17mcg of vitamin B12.

Celsius’ ingredient list (Table 2, page 4) shows it contains even less vitamin B12 at 6mcg for a 355ml serving.

Dr Slade Matthews, a toxicology expert from the University of Sydney, said only a tiny proportion of the B12 molecule is made up of cyanide, just under two per cent.

Car with Monster Energy sponsor.
 One serving of Monster energy won’t get you anywhere near the daily cyanide limit. 

Therefore, of the 6.17mcg of B12 in a can of Monster, he said you would ingest just 0.118mcg of cyanide equivalent.

Therefore an 80kg person would need to drink 13,560 servings of Monster in a single day to breach the WHO’s recommended daily cyanide limit of 20mcg per kilogram of body weight.

A spokesperson for the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), which regulates the marketing and distribution of vitamins in Australia, told AAP FactCheck that cyanocobalamin is considered safe.

The spokesperson said cyanocobalamin is poorly absorbed by humans, so only a small amount of it becomes active in the body when taken by mouth.

The spokesperson added that “much of this excess cyanocobalamin is excreted safely through faeces”, citing a report by Australia’s National Health and Medical Research Council.

Dr Matthews said that experiments in mice showed cyanocobalamin “does not produce significant toxicity at pretty high doses”.

He pointed to data obtained by the European Chemicals Agency showing that in mice, “no toxic effects were observed for cyanocobalamin given alone or in combination up to a dose level of 5000 [milligrams per kg of bodyweight].”

A milligram, or mg, is 1,000 micrograms, or mcg.

Some other foods contain compounds that break down into cyanide in the body, for example almonds, lima beans and cassava roots.

Snopes also debunked the claim in the video.

The Verdict

False – The claim is inaccurate.

AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.

CHECK THE FACTS

Media Literacy Campaign

Stay in Touch

Latest Fact Checks

Latest News

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.