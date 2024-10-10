AAP FACTCHECK
Kamala Harris (left) and Michael Jackson (right).
Kamala Harris (left) had no connection to the prosecution of Michael Jackson (right). Image by Images by AAP/AP, Mick Tsikas/Aaron Lambert

No, Kamala Harris was not the prosecutor in Michael Jackson’s 2005 trial

Soofia Tariq October 10, 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

Kamala Harris prosecuted Michael Jackson in 2005 for child molestation.

OUR VERDICT

False. She was working in a different jurisdiction for a different county and had no role in prosecuting the case.

AAP FACTCHECK – US Vice President Kamala Harris was the prosecutor in Michael Jackson’s 2005 trial for child molestation, social media posts claim.

This is false. The Democratic presidential candidate worked in a different jurisdiction during the late pop star’s case.

The claim emerged after the American singer’s sister Janet Jackson repeated a claim about the vice president’s ethnicity previously debunked by AAP FactCheck.

Facebook posts claiming that Harris prosecuted Jackson, who died in 2009, feature a video of her talking about child testimony.

“WAIT WHAT???!!! Kamala Harris was the prosecutor against Michael Jackson in California????” a post said.

“AND TRUMP WAS THE ONE DEFENDING MICHAEL JACKSON?‼ Wow!! You cannot make this up!!”

Facebook posts claiming Kamala Harris prosecuted Michael Jackson.
 Posts making the claim feature footage of Kamala Harris being interviewed about child testimony. 

The video appears to be a genuine clip from a US ABC News report about Jackson’s arrest in late 2003.

The banner at the bottom of the screen displayed her title as ‘San Francisco Deputy City Attorney’ as she spoke about the legal significance of evidence from children.

“In general the child will be able to recall and recollect with some detail the incident and that is persuasive to the jury even if it is the only testimony that is available,” Ms Harris said.

It’s unclear if Ms Harris spoke about Jackson’s case specifically or more generally about child testimony.

The clip jumps from the ABC segment to audio of former US president Donald Trump defending the pop star in an interview overlaid with CNN visuals.

AAP FactCheck was unable to verify if the clip featuring Harris was genuine, and the American broadcaster did not respond to requests for assistance locating the footage.

Regardless, the claim Ms Harris was the prosecutor in Jackson’s case is incorrect.

Signatures on the court documents of Michael Jackson trial.
 The court documents clearly show the prosecutor in Michael Jackon’s case was Thomas Sneddon. 

Ms Harris was elected as San Francisco District Attorney in 2003 and served in the role from 2004 until 2011.

Jackson was charged in 2003 and tried in the city of Santa Barbara, which is a five-hour drive south of San Francisco.

The prosecutor in his 2004 case was Santa Barbara District Attorney Thomas Sneddon, according to the court documents.

Andrew Lah, a visiting professor at the University of San Francisco School of Law, said Santa Barbara and San Francisco were completely different jurisdictions.

“It is safe to say [Ms Harris] had no role in prosecuting that case in Santa Barbara County,” he told AAP FactCheck.

“Moreover, it’s unclear from the Facebook clip what case she’s even referring to or when this statement was made.”

The claim and video appear to have originated in a Telegram group and on TikTok accounts before being posted to Facebook.

The Verdict

False – The claim is inaccurate.

AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.

